Rookie CB Sauce Gardner 'Relishing' Matchup with Vikings All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson

The 'Jets secondary, which includes rookie CB Sauce Gardner, will have the task of defending Vikings' All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It's another test against a high-profile wideout that is exciting Gardner.
"These are the types of games that I love," Gardner said. "I love going against the best. I am looking forward to it and I know the guys in the secondary are looking forward to it as well."
In the Gardner's first season he has already matched up with All-Pro wideouts, including Miami's Tyreek Hill, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase and Buffalo's Stefon Diggs. This season, the Jets secondary has combined to surrender 18 receptions, 169 yards and 1 touchdown to that threesome.
Gardner leads the NFL with 14 passes defended in the 2022 season and has allowed 57 yards in man coverage – the fewest among 78 players with at least 15-man coverage targets, according to Pro Football Focus. Head coach Robert Saleh is confident Gardner can hold his own against arguably the league's best wideout.
"We've had some great challenges all year," Saleh said. "You've had Miami's group, Buffalo's group, there's been a lot of really good receivers that we've had to go against. Cincinnati's group. So, it's another challenge for us and just knowing our secondary, they're ready to take that challenge on."
Jefferson is No. 2 in the league in receiving yards with 1,232, No. 3 in receptions with 81, and over the last 3 games has 2 receiving touchdowns and averaged 121.7 receiving yards a game.
The LSU product possesses unique physical ability, and Minnesota's first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell has expanded lined him up in a variety places.
"He is a super-dynamic athlete with his speed, quickness and burst," said Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. "He's got catch radius. He's got just insane body control. But at the same time, on top of all that stuff, They're featuring him in very cool ways. They're getting him on the move, putting them all over the field running a whole wide array of routes so it's hard to get a beat on."
Gardner said on Wednesday that he is unsure if he would shadow Jefferson directly, but would be open to it. In 11 games, Gardner has spent 91% of snaps at the left outside corner, according to the Next Gen Stat. D.J. Reed has been at the right outside corner for 91.7% of snaps. Jefferson has lined up on the right on 27.7% of snaps and on the left on 47.8%.
"I might travel...I don't know yet," Gardner said. "[Of] course I would like to, but I don't know yet. … But when you got two dominant corners you don't have to do it and we have been holding strong all season, so we don't necessarily need to change anything."
Sunday will be clash of the league's elites, but Gardner remains unfazed and relishing the challenge.
"He is a pretty good receiver," Gardner said. "He runs good routes. His film speaks for itself. … We all got a job to do, executing and everything will take care of itself."