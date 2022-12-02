Rookie CB Sauce Gardner 'Relishing' Matchup with Vikings All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson

Jefferson is No. 2 in the league in receiving yards with 1,232, No. 3 in receptions with 81, and over the last 3 games has 2 receiving touchdowns and averaged 121.7 receiving yards a game.

The LSU product possesses unique physical ability, and Minnesota's first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell has expanded lined him up in a variety places.

"He is a super-dynamic athlete with his speed, quickness and burst," said Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. "He's got catch radius. He's got just insane body control. But at the same time, on top of all that stuff, They're featuring him in very cool ways. They're getting him on the move, putting them all over the field running a whole wide array of routes so it's hard to get a beat on."

Gardner said on Wednesday that he is unsure if he would shadow Jefferson directly, but would be open to it. In 11 games, Gardner has spent 91% of snaps at the left outside corner, according to the Next Gen Stat. D.J. Reed has been at the right outside corner for 91.7% of snaps. Jefferson has lined up on the right on 27.7% of snaps and on the left on 47.8%.

"I might travel...I don't know yet," Gardner said. "[Of] course I would like to, but I don't know yet. … But when you got two dominant corners you don't have to do it and we have been holding strong all season, so we don't necessarily need to change anything."

Sunday will be clash of the league's elites, but Gardner remains unfazed and relishing the challenge.