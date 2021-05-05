Robert Saleh's Vision for Defense All About Versatility

Sherwood (Round 5, 146th overall) was the first of six picks on defense after the Jets opened their draft by making four picks on offense. At 6-2, 220, Sherwood, a junior, started one season at safety for Auburn, collecting 75 tackles (3 for loss, 1 for a sack) and breaking up 2 passes in 11 games. He started the first 10 games before sustaining an ankle injury. On Tuesday, he became the first Jets' draft pick to sign an NFL contract.

Asked if he would be comfortable switching to linebacker, Sherwood said: "I'm more than comfortable. At the end of the day I'm a football player. My versatility got me here, so they could put me at defensive end or corner. ... I'm just going to go out there and make plays."

According to Kevin Steele, Auburn's defensive coordinator: "Jamien may be one of the best tacklers I've ever seen in the secondary. He's always had good coverage skills. He can be very, very special."

Nasirildeen (Round 6, 186th overall) had been projected as a possible Day 2 pick, but concern about an ACL tear in 2019 that cost him most of the season at Florida State caused the drop to the sixth round. Nasirildeen has good size (6-3, 215) but was sidelined for much of the season as he rehabbed. He suited up for the Seminoles' final two games last season. The Jets, however, were not deterred, seeing in Nasirildeen potential similar to that of Virginia corner Bryce Hall, taken in the fifth round in 2020 after missing time because of injuries.