Robert Saleh's Message for the 2023 Jets: Finish

He concluded the riff by saying: "So the finish is that we're going to be in this situation -- one simulated, one experienced ... Now let's finish. And finishing doesn't mean wait until December. It means starting today. Everything we do is about finishing -- finishing our workouts, finishing whatever it is that we're doing. Make sure we have the mindset to finish because come next December we're going to finish."

Saleh repeated his commitment to developing quarterback Zach Wilson, who had a 5-2 record in his first seven games as a starter this past season, but who was also benched and spent four of the last five weeks of the season inactive as he began the "reset" the coach talked about. Asked if he would commit to Wilson -- who will be in third season in the NFL -- as the starter next season, Saleh was noncommittal.

"It's the same discussion I had with him, we're always going to cross the T's and dot the I's, but one thing I can promise him is that he will have an absolute chance to compete," Saleh said. "Whether he's our starter or not, whatever the decision, I will stand by what I've said in the past: The next four months ahead of OTAs, it's about him, not about the jersey. It's about getting his mind and physical parts right. He's a good kid, he works hard, he's only 23 and trying to figure all this out like I am. It's about him and only him."

Reflecting on the season, Saleh said he was proud of the vast improvement of the defense, going from overall ratings in the bottom of the league to being among the top five in the NFL in multiple categories -- worthy of a playoff team. On offense, clearly the lack of consistency at quarterback (the Jets started three different QBs and used a fourth, Chris Streveler) was costly -- as was the loss of rookie RB Breece Hall and versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

"I'm definitely proud of the guys, we fought all year," Saleh said. "At the same time, a lot of good things happened, 7-4 was not a mirage."