Robert Saleh's Message for the 2023 Jets: Finish

Said He Expects QB Zach Wilson to Take a ‘Big Jump,’ but Compete to Be the Starter

Jan 09, 2023 at 06:12 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ2_3145-saleh-press

Fewer than 24 hours after their season-ending trip to South Florida, Jets head coach Robert Saleh had a quick, 100% cotton message for his players.

When they entered the locker room at 1 Jets Drive on Monday for "Baggy Day," a meeting and individual exit interviews, the players found hanging in their lockers a black T-shirt with a one-word message: FINISH.

His message was referencing the team's six-game losing streak to end the season that blew up an impressive and promising first 11 games when the Green & White seemed to stand on the precipice of the playoffs at 7-4.

"We played in these last six games we lost, I think five of them are in the playoffs and one won 7 of 9 and finished 9-8," Saleh said. "So it's a tremendous learning experience, one that stings because we didn't get it done, but we played real December football with butts on the line versus teams who were fighting for a playoff spot, too, who are in the playoffs and we battled with all of them, except for Jacksonville and Seattle. We battled with Minnesota, Buffalo and Detroit. We took Miami to a late field goal. So there was a lot of growth to be had."

But Saleh said there is more to it that springs from 2021, his first season in charge of the Green & White. The coaching staff simulated December football going through different situations of how to control their own destiny in the playoff race.

"It was a good little simulation," he said. "This year, we were in the real thing. We're sitting there with four games left, we control our own destiny if we win 3 of 4."

He concluded the riff by saying: "So the finish is that we're going to be in this situation -- one simulated, one experienced ... Now let's finish. And finishing doesn't mean wait until December. It means starting today. Everything we do is about finishing -- finishing our workouts, finishing whatever it is that we're doing. Make sure we have the mindset to finish because come next December we're going to finish."

Saleh repeated his commitment to developing quarterback Zach Wilson, who had a 5-2 record in his first seven games as a starter this past season, but who was also benched and spent four of the last five weeks of the season inactive as he began the "reset" the coach talked about. Asked if he would commit to Wilson -- who will be in third season in the NFL -- as the starter next season, Saleh was noncommittal.

"It's the same discussion I had with him, we're always going to cross the T's and dot the I's, but one thing I can promise him is that he will have an absolute chance to compete," Saleh said. "Whether he's our starter or not, whatever the decision, I will stand by what I've said in the past: The next four months ahead of OTAs, it's about him, not about the jersey. It's about getting his mind and physical parts right. He's a good kid, he works hard, he's only 23 and trying to figure all this out like I am. It's about him and only him."

Reflecting on the season, Saleh said he was proud of the vast improvement of the defense, going from overall ratings in the bottom of the league to being among the top five in the NFL in multiple categories -- worthy of a playoff team. On offense, clearly the lack of consistency at quarterback (the Jets started three different QBs and used a fourth, Chris Streveler) was costly -- as was the loss of rookie RB Breece Hall and versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

"I'm definitely proud of the guys, we fought all year," Saleh said. "At the same time, a lot of good things happened, 7-4 was not a mirage."

He added: "It always starts with the coach, it starts with me. It's not just the quarterbacks, the offensive line, receivers, the coordinators. It's all encompassing, there are 11 on the team. It's about finding out how we can get better together. We all own a piece of it."

Gallery | The Best Photos from 2022 Locker Clean Out Day

See some of the top images of the Jets packing up after the 2022 season.

E_SS2_9446
1 / 30
E_SS2_9644
2 / 30
E_SS2_9608
3 / 30
E_SS2_6913
4 / 30
E_SS2_9678
5 / 30
E_SS2_9595
6 / 30
E_SS2_9655
7 / 30
E_SS2_9463
8 / 30
E_SS2_5965
9 / 30
E_SS2_9484
10 / 30
E_SS2_9481
11 / 30
E_SS2_9429
12 / 30
E_SS2_9417
13 / 30
E_SS2_9415
14 / 30
E_SS2_9412
15 / 30
E_SS2_9407
16 / 30
E_SS2_9404
17 / 30
E_SS2_9397
18 / 30
E_SS2_9095
19 / 30
E_SS2_9393
20 / 30
E_SS2_7298
21 / 30
E_SS2_9626
22 / 30
E_SS2_7381
23 / 30
E_SS2_7318
24 / 30
E_SS2_7289
25 / 30
E_SS2_5729
26 / 30
E_SS2_6045_2
27 / 30
E_SS2_6713
28 / 30
E_SS2_7242
29 / 30
E_SS2_9766
30 / 30
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Joe Douglas on Zach Wilson, Quinnen Williams, Jets' Finish: 'A Lot of Things to Go Over'

GM: Last 2 Weeks Were 'Dark' but Players' Optimism at Exit Interviews Brought 'A Little Bit of Light'

news

Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Mekhi Becton All Optimistic About Their Injury Rehab

Trio of Young Offensive Standouts See Themselves Being Ready to Contribute to the Jets' 2023 Season

news

Jets Sign Seven Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

QB Chris Streveler and LB Chazz Surratt Among Those Who Received Contracts

news

Who Will the Jets Play in the 2023 NFL Season?

Green & White Will Battle the NFC East & the AFC West; Plus the Texans, Browns and Falcons

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Dolphins?

Five on Offense, Two on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time

news

Jets-Dolphins Game Recap | Touchdowns Still Elusive as Jets Fall in Miami, 11-6

Green & White Defense Gives Another Solid Showing; QB Joe Flacco & Offense Held to 187 Yards, 2 FGs

news

Robert Saleh Post-Miami: 'It's Frustrating Because You Know You're Right There'

Jets 'Absolutely Fought' in 11-6 Loss to Dolphins; 'We've Got an Unbelievable Core Group of Guys'

news

Jets Rookie WR Garrett Wilson Dazzles in Season Finale

At Miami, No. 10 Draft Pick Surpasses 1,100 Yards Receiving

news

Jets Joe Flacco Shared a Special Day with His Sons in Miami

Veteran Quarterback Connected with Rookie WR Garrett Wilson 9 Times in Loss vs. Dolphins

news

C.J. Uzomah Joins Mike White, 3 Others on Jets' Inactive List for Miami

TE Jeremy Ruckert, Plus Practice Squad Signees S Will Parks, OL Eric Smith and Adam Pankey, Are Active

news

Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | Robert Saleh's Team Is Spoiling for a Fight in Miami

Pass Defense vs. Dolphins' Speedy WRs, QB Situations Are Hot Topics in Green & White's Season Finale

Advertising