Robert Saleh: Jets WR Allen Lazard Is 'Only Going to Get Better'

The 6-5, 227-pound wideout went from an undrafted free agent in Jacksonville to catching 14 touchdown passes from future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers over the last two seasons. Lazard also is a good run blocker, which Saleh values.

Lazard and Corey Davis (6-3, 209) have similar body types. Before free agency, some pundits projected that Davis, who had 532 yards and 2 touchdowns this past season, would be a cap casualty. Instead, the former No. 5 overall pick is back for Year 3 with the Jets.

"Corey is a big, solid receiver," Saleh said. "He's done a lot of really good things for us in two years and definitely somebody that we want to keep with his leadership, his work ethic, the way he approaches every day."

After adding size, the Jets added "gas" in Hardman, who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the Combine and is a threat to score whenever he touches the ball. The 2019 second-round pick has found the end zone as a receiver, runner, punt returner and kick returner in 57 games.