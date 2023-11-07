Robert Saleh on Jets' 'Self-Inflicted Wounds': 'It Just Wasn't Good Enough Today'

Then over the course of the game, there were a series of small but costly penalties — an illegal shift, an illegal formation, Allen Lazard's hold, Garrett Wilson's illegal block wound up wiping out 43 yards that the offense could have used to get off their touchdown/points schneid.

"It's all our jobs to score," Saleh said, deflecting the flak at his QB and the offense just a little. "To make the right play calls, to make sure we're doing all the little things, to not fumble the ball, to take care of the ball, to get positive yardage. It's all the little details we're ... it just wasn't good enough today."

But the coach continues to believe in the Jets' psyche, as Wilson put it, not only because he knows the character of the players in the locker room but also because while a lot of Monday's struggles were offensive, not all were. And so the fracturing that some worry about.

"It's a team game. You want all three phases," Saleh said. "Obviously, the special teams giving up seven is not good. It's been a pretty dominant group all year. ... We've got a championship defense, I know we do, and a young offense with a lot of moving parts.

"There's going to be frustration. People want to win. But the main thing, which I say to everybody, is just do your jobs, stay in your lane, focus on things you can do to get better."

And even the Jets defense, as potent as it has been — giving up in giving up just 191 yards, really only 13 of the 27 points, sacking QB Justin Herbert five times and posting five more 3-and-out series — could have been better.

"The defense had a couple of mis-fits on some big runs," LB Quincy Williams said. "You can't just point the finger at one group, see what I'm saying? Three core groups coming back and regrouping, special teams, defense and offense, playing complementary football. Let's be honest. They don't win if they don't score."

But the D didn't even have to be that superhuman against a struggling but dangerous Chargers outfit. The defense came up with no takeaways, even though two LA fumbles were within Jets players' grasps. Even though the visitors didn't move the ball well generally, they were much more effective in situations, especially on third down, where they converted seven of 16 opportunities (compared to the offense's 3-of-17).