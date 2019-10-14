Robby Anderson Makes History in Jets' First Win in 2019

Anderson's first score of the season was the second-longest pass play in franchise history to a 96-yard TD in 1985 to Wesley Walker, who was in attendance for being honored as a member of the Jets' all-time team. It was also the longest pass play at home in the team's record books.

"Oh, it was awesome," Darnold said of a TD pass. "The way the safety bit down on the run, I just knew I had to put it out there and Robby is one of the best, if not the best, at tracking the ball in the air in the NFL. I knew I just had to put it out there in his vicinity and he would go out and catch it."

While Anderson and Darnold seemed to pick up where they left off at the end of last season, the second-year signal-caller did the same with Jamison Crowder, who registered 14 catches in Week 1 with Darnold under center. Against the Cowboys, Crowder had six catches for 98 yards, including a 30-yard pitch-and-catch that came moments after Dallas cut the Jets' lead to 21-16 with 4:51 remaining in regulation. Six plays later, Sam Ficken gave the Jets a 24-16 lead on a 38-yard field goal.