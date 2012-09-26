Ring of Honor Inductees to be Revealed on JTL

Sep 26, 2012 at 06:43 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

The Jets will broadcast a special "Jets Talk LIVE" Thursday as we officially announce the Jets 2012 Ring of Honor Inductees.  JTL, whose opening quarter is sponsored by Nissan, will start at 3:00 PM.

On Monday night at halftime of the Oct. 8 game against the Texans, the membership in the Jets' Ring of Honor will increase to - with the induction of the - members of the Class of 2012.  And tomorrow you'll not only find out the names, but you'll watch them on JTL.

The first place Jets are preparing to get their three-game homestand underway against the San Francisco 49ers. An interview I had with Calvin Pace will be featured, you will also hear from Mark Sanchez and much more. 

Fan questions/comments — from CoveritLive, @nyjets and Facebook.com/Jets — will always be integrated throughout our live streams.

If you've downloaded the Jets App, you'll be able to watch the show when we are live. Fans can download the New York Jets Official App to their smartphones by texting the word JETS to 51288 or by searching "Official New York Jets" on iTunes, Android Market or Blackberry App World. Download it from your mobile device here.

