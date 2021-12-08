Right Side or Left Side, George Fant Adapts and Thrives

Veteran Jets LT Sees “Special” in Alijah Vera-Tucker, Cites Growth in QB Zach Wilson

Dec 08, 2021 at 05:22 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ2_0068-fant-thumb

By now, Jets offensive lineman George Fant has grown used to looking at life as an athlete from different vantage points -- even different sports.

In college at Western Kentucky, he first was a star of the Hilltoppers's basketball team. His size (6-5) and skill drew the attention of friends and coaches on the football team who finally prevailed upon him to take up a spot at tight end as a fifth-year senior. At the school's pro day, he was listed as an offensive lineman after weighing in at 296. He also worked out at linebacker, defensive end, defensive tackle and tight end.

He caught the attention of the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him based on that one workout. Signed as an undrafted free agent in May 2016, Fant played left tackle and at times was the team's fifth offensive lineman -- an eligible receiver, a tackle/tight end hybrid. He even made his first NFL reception on a "Monday Night Football" game in 2019.

Throughout his Seahawks career, Fant was a "receiver," while also playing across multiple positions on the offensive line.

Now, in the 2021 NFL season with the Jets, Fant thought he would compete with Morgan Moses at right tackle, but it was not to be. When second-year man Mekhi Becton went down early in the season with a knee injury, Fant seamlessly shifted to LT. And that's where he's been -- taking 100% of the snaps in all but two games -- playing next to the impressive rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker.

"This is the first year I've really gotten to settle in one position and play for an extensive amount of time," Fant told reporters on Wednesday after the Jets (3-9) returned to the practice field to prepare for Sunday's game against New Orleans (5-7) at MetLife Stadium. "It helps out kind of with muscle memory, being familiar with the position and trying to win every block.

"I've never been the kind of player who needs a fire under me. Competition, that's what this league is. The day you sign is the day they want to find your replacement. Seeing Morgan come here [after Moses was cut by Washington] was cool. This is my guy. We've been friends a long time. I didn't look at it like a slap in the face. It's just competition."

In his 685 snaps so far this season through his 12 games, Fant, 29, has taken only 2 penalties (both for holding) and has allowed a single sack as he protects quarterbacks' blind sides.

"I'm settling in," Fant said. "You've got to remember this is my sixth year as a football player, understanding the game more and what works for me. The key for us is to just continue doing what we're doing. We have plays we really like and we'd like to continue to do those things and have the backs hit it."

For the Saints game, those backs are unlikely to include the veteran Tevin Coleman, who sustained a concussion last week against the Eagles after running for 58 yards on 11 carriers. Rookie Michael Carter, the Jets' leading rusher this season, remains on IR with a sprained ankle. Austin Walter has been signed to the senior roster (it's his third elevation from the practice squad) and will be joined by Ty Johnson and second-year player La'Mical Perine. The Saints defense has allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the league so far this season.

While the Jets had hoped that the combination of Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker on the left side would be the start of a long-term relationship, Fant has done the job, and done it well. He said that he has been immensely impressed by the rookie LG from USC.

"He's a special player, and he's going to be one of the best guards in this league for a long time," Fant said. "He's so far ahead, knowing ball, setting angles and knowing where he needs to get on the field, and just understanding things. A special player."

In addition to witnessing the evolution and professional growth of AVT, Fant has a front-row seat as rookie QB Zach Wilson grows and gets more comfortable.

"You're definitely seeing his growth week by week since he got back [after missing four games with a knee injury]," Fant said. "It's cool that he got to sit back and watch Mike White, all our quarterbacks, all who played. And to see how they get the ball out and do certain things. Plus he got to go back and watch every game he played before. You see the growth and the player he's becoming.

"It's important for him to start games hot, get the ball out, make a couple of completions and work off that. It's huge for him."

Practice Gallery | Best Photos from Wednesday of Saints Week

See the Top Practice Images from Wednesday of Saints Week at 1 Jets Drive

E_SZ3_0501
1 / 38
E_SZ3_1109
2 / 38
E_SZ3_0631
3 / 38
E_SA103639
4 / 38
E_SZ3_1381
5 / 38
E_SZ3_1294
6 / 38
E_SZ3_1283
7 / 38
E_SZ3_1343
8 / 38
E_SZ3_1148
9 / 38
E_SZ3_1073
10 / 38
E_SZ3_1068
11 / 38
E_SZ3_1212
12 / 38
E_SZ3_1122
13 / 38
E_SZ3_1045
14 / 38
E_SZ3_1000
15 / 38
E_SZ3_1056
16 / 38
E_SZ3_0626
17 / 38
E_SA103858
18 / 38
E_SZ3_0566
19 / 38
E_SZ3_0617
20 / 38
E_SZ3_0400
21 / 38
E_SZ3_0320
22 / 38
E_SZ3_0437
23 / 38
E_SZ3_0358
24 / 38
E_SZ3_0347
25 / 38
E_SZ3_0300
26 / 38
E_SZ3_0186
27 / 38
E_SZ3_0262
28 / 38
E_SA104124
29 / 38
E_SA104101
30 / 38
E_SZ3_0137
31 / 38
E_SA104096
32 / 38
E_SA104032
33 / 38
E_SA103931
34 / 38
E_SA104022
35 / 38
E_SA104012
36 / 38
E_SA103631
37 / 38
E_SA103882
38 / 38
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets WR/KR Braxton Berrios' Plan: Take Advantage of Every Opportunity

'Whatever, Wherever' Philosophy Has Led Him into Rarefied Air as Possible Pro Bowl Participant
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Saints

New Orleans Is Dealing With Injuries; Green & White Could Be Down 2 Wide Receivers on Sunday  
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs. Saints - Wednesday

Eight Players DNP on the First Practice of Saints Week
news

Jets Sign S Elijah Benton to Practice Squad

Safety Was Most Recently with Seahawks 
news

Jets Designate CB Brandin Echols to Return to Practice

Rookie Cornerback Has Taken 407 Snaps
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Saints

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 14 Home Game Against New Orleans
news

Elijah Riley: I Love the Army-Navy Game

New Starting Safety, a Long Island Native, Living Out His Dream with Jets
news

For Jets' Quincy Williams, It's All About the Competition...and the Hits

LB Turns Preparation Under C.J. Mosley & Jarrad Davis into More Big Plays; DC Jeff Ulbrich: 'It's Really Cool'
news

Jets Sign RB Austin Walter, Place WR Corey Davis on Injured Reserve

The Green & White Release S Jarrod Wilson; Sign K Matt Ammendola and WR Tarik Black to Practice Squad; Release WR Keelan Doss from P-Squad
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Zach Wilson's Progress, Special Teams Discussion & West Point Grad Elijah Riley 1-on-1 

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk to Safety About His Ties to West Point
news

First Look | Jets vs. Saints

Green & White Head Coach Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 14 Against Sean Payton, Taysom Hill & Co.
Advertising