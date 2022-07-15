Right or Left, Jets Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker Is Embracing the Challenge

It would be hard to call Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker underrated or underappreciated. It might be more appropriate to call the rookie performance of the guy out of Southern California as more under the radar. No more. That would be an anomaly for AVT, who was drafted No. 14 overall and played in a smidge less than 100% of the snaps in the 16 games he started.

Now comes a new challenge for the soft-spoken 6-5, 308 perfectionist who makes his mark in the toughest place on the football field -- in the trenches on the offensive line. Because last season, when AVT led the offense with 1,026 snaps, he played exclusively at left guard. But with the signing in free agency of Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson, in the 2022 NFL season, AVT is moving ... to the right side.

"I was really hyped," Vera-Tucker said about the signing of Tomlinson. "He's coming off a Pro Bowl year and has already been in this system [in San Francisco]. He's a true veteran. He's been in the league, he's been to the Super Bowl and been close to other ones. He's been through it and knows what it means to get there. Right now, I'm just listening to everything he has to say.

"When he came in, I was really excited to be able to pick his brain and how he will be able to help me with my technique. Overall, it's really exciting to add another guy to the offensive line who can really come in and dominate."

AVT's versatility is one of the things the Jets love. He played on the left side and on the right side for USC.