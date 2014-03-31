Reports: Several FA Veterans Visit Jets

Mar 31, 2014 at 12:36 PM

The Jets had visits today from several free agent veterans, according to multiple reports.

CB Dimitri Patterson (5'11", 196) is a well-traveled eight-year veteran who was recently released by Miami. He played in six games with four starts and four interceptions for the Dolphins last season, including the first two-INT game of his career in the 'Fins' season-opening win at Cleveland, according to ESPN New York and Pro Football Talk.

The Daily News also reported that WR Jacoby Ford and OL Rich Ohrnberger also visited the team facility. Ford played his first four seasons with Oakland and had 57 catches for a 14.9-yard average and three touchdowns in his career plus four kickoff-return TDs, all in his first two seasons as a Raider.

Ohrnberger (6'2", 291) played right guard for the Chargers last season, had four starts for Arizona in '12, and spent his first three pro seasons as a Patriots fourth-round draft choice (five games, no starts).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

