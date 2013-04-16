Reports: Pace, Jets Agree to Terms

Apr 16, 2013 at 04:16 AM

Larry Hardesty of ESPN and other beat reporters are reporting that the Jets have agreed to terms with LB Calvin Pace on a new contract pending Pace passing his physical.

Pace is a 10-year veteran who spent the past five seasons working the Jets' outside 'backer position. He's been durable while wearing the green and white, playing in 78 of the Jets' 86 games, including playoffs, with 77 of them starts. And he's led the Jets over the past five regular seasons with 28 sacks, including a career-high eight in 2009 and three last season, and 12 forced fumbles.

The Jets have not commented on the reports.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

