Real's Jets-Only Mock Draft: Rounds 4-7

We continue to look for offensive weapons. Huff is a strong hands catcher, will make the tough catch, and is an elusive runner as a receiver and returner in the open field. But he also showed at the Senior Bowl that he has the speed to beat corners deep and could be someone the Jets can rely on to take the top off the defense. He ran a 4.47 at his pro day, but he played faster than that in Mobile. He does lack ideal size and has been inconsistent at times over his career.