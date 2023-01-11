Quinnen Williams Wants to Be a Jet 'For Years to Come'

Williams, who has one year remaining on his rookie contract, would like to sign a long-term extension with the team that drafted him No. 3 overall in 2019.

"We all saw the year that Quinnen had," GM Joe Douglas said. "Quinnen, you can't say enough good things about, not only the player, what he brings in terms of playing the run, rushing the passer, the type of teammate and caliber person he is. Ultimately, Quinnen is a big part of our success this year. We're going to get together as a group, we're going to go over our plan. I feel like we have a great football admin team in Dave Socie, Nick Sabella. We're going to get together and come up with a very good plan and move forward. We are definitely going to do what's in the best interest of the team and the organization."

Williams credited his success this season to DC Jeff Ulbrich and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, but made sure to mention how much he values his teammates. Williams has been part of the Jets since 2019 and wants to continue to be part of the culture change that started since HC Robert Saleh was hired.

"Everybody knows I'm a team guy," Williams said. "Everybody knows that I believe in team and want to push the team first, but I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program.