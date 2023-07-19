Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley Project Pair of Breakout Defenders in Jets Training Camp

Five-time Pro Bowl LB and team captain C.J. Mosley, like Williams, stuck with his position group.

"I'm excited for what Jamien Sherwood has been bringing this year," Mosley said. "As a young linebacker, it can be a lot to go from one position to another and learn a different position. He's been at Mike, Will and Sam since he's been here, so he's one of the smartest players on our defense and on this team. He's a hard worker, one of the hardest workers in the weight room in the classroom. I really feel like he has a great chance to this camp really show what he's about. I want to make sure that I'm also doing a great job of just kind of keeping him level-headed because he can ask a lot of questions and kind of think a little too much, but he's a playmaker at the end of the day."

Sherwood was drafted in the fifth round in 2021 out of Auburn as a safety, but Robert Saleh, Jeff Ulbrich & Co. converted him to linebacker. Sherwood, who entered the league at 212 pounds and weighed as much as 237 this offseason, has predominantly played on special teams. He's taken 381 snaps on teams and 164 on defense (31 career tackles) and is jockeying for the third 'backer spot next to Mosley and Quincy Williams.