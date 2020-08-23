Quincy Wilson: Trade to Jets Was One of the Best Days of My Life

Wilson, 6-2, 193, is familiar with a number of his teammates. He played with CBs Pierre Desir, Nate Hairston and Arthur Maulet in Indianapolis along with DL Henry Anderson and LS Thomas Hennessy. Wilson is one of six Florida Gators on the Jets' roster and he played in the same secondary as Marcus Maye and CB Brian Poole in college. He's also familiar with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' coaching style.

"He's intense and I love it," Wilson said of Williams. "That's what you want in a ball coach – someone that's going to be on you and expects greatness out of you. He's the kind of coach I've had since college. That kind of style at Florida with coaches yelling at you. It's all familiar and I love it to be honest."

Wilson, 27, is competing for a roster spot along with Bless Austin, Maulet, Hairston and others. Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts, the team's 2019 opening-day starting corners, are no longer on the team. The Jets are also dealing with injuries as Desir (hamstring) has not practiced. Wilson, as a result, has received a number of first-team reps and DBs coach Dennard Wilson has been impressed with the former second-round pick.