Quincy Williams Said Jets 'Tore Defense Down and Started from Foundation' in 2022 Season

Last season, Williams and Mosley became one of eight LB pairs to each record 100+ tackles. This season, they became the only duo with back-to-back 100+ tackle seasons and one of 23 linebacker pairings since 2000. As far as the jump the entire defense took from last in the league in 2021, to a top five defense in 2022, Williams knows there is more in store.

"I'm going to be honest; we basically tore the defense down and started from the foundation," Williams said. "I feel like this year we built the foundation and now coming after that we got the building blocks to be a great defense. Now we just build from there and be more consistent. The biggest thing this offseason is about finishing, you kind of see that within win loss ratio by the end of the season. I think our biggest goal we can just say the word is finishing and being consistent."

Williams, who is scheduled to be a free agent next month knows for this group to take the next step, it comes down to executing the details.

"Biggest thing really during the offseason is continue what we're doing and then focus on the small details," Williams said. "Now we got the big picture, so now it's just like small details and then like getting it right every single time."