QB Zach Wilson's Start 'Something to Build On'

The Jets' plan for QB Zach Wilson in year three is to start from scratch. Thursday night in the 2023 Hall of Fame game, Wilson got off to a good start while going 3-for-5 for 65 yards against the Browns, highlighted by a 57-yard completion to WR Malik Taylor that came on an Aaron Rodgers play-call.

"That's the goal," Wilson said of his fresh perspective. "Putting everything behind me and learning and being appreciative of it too. And it has been a lot of fun getting back on the field with the guys. I am looking forward to the growth and all the work that we have done to get better over the offseason."

HC Robert Saleh added: "Zach did a good job. He was poised, looked comfortable in the pocket and delivered the ball on schedule. Definitely something to build on."

Starting a preseason opener for a third consecutive summer, Wilson played three series in the first quarter against the Browns and completed passes to three different receivers.