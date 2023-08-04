QB Zach Wilson's Start 'Something to Build On'

Former No. 2 Pick Said Aaron Rodgers Called for Long Pass vs. Browns 

Aug 04, 2023 at 01:55 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

AP23216037490175-wilson-thumb
David Dermer/Associated Press

The Jets' plan for QB Zach Wilson in year three is to start from scratch. Thursday night in the 2023 Hall of Fame game, Wilson got off to a good start while going 3-for-5 for 65 yards against the Browns, highlighted by a 57-yard completion to WR Malik Taylor that came on an Aaron Rodgers play-call.

"That's the goal," Wilson said of his fresh perspective. "Putting everything behind me and learning and being appreciative of it too. And it has been a lot of fun getting back on the field with the guys. I am looking forward to the growth and all the work that we have done to get better over the offseason."

HC Robert Saleh added: "Zach did a good job. He was poised, looked comfortable in the pocket and delivered the ball on schedule. Definitely something to build on."

Starting a preseason opener for a third consecutive summer, Wilson played three series in the first quarter against the Browns and completed passes to three different receivers.

"For [Wilson] it is just about rebuilding that confidence and swag that we that we fell in love with and the draft process," Saleh said. "And I think he's getting there. As I said before, he's a rookie all over again. All the footwork is different, and all the verbiage is different. The way Aaron plays quarterback, and the way [Nathaniel] Hackett teaches quarterback is a little bit different. So, it's just there's a lot of learning and I think he's been attacking the heck out of it."

On the long pass to Taylor, Wilson delivered a strike from inside the pocket. It led to a 54-yard field goal by K Greg Zuerlein.

Hackett, the Jets offensive coordinator, called the plays, but Wilson said Rodgers – who was wearing a headset throughout the night – suggested the call.

"Great call by Aaron Rodgers," Wilson said. "Have to give him a shout-out there. We were backed up and were taking a shot down the field. It was kind of pick your matchup because those guys were just playing single man, which I think is great for preseason ball to see the guys can win and separate, and Malik has done a great job all training camp, so I wanted to go to his side. I liked the matchup with the corner as well and he did a great job winning."

Wilson kept it simple and stayed within himself in Canton and was encouraged by his brief summer debut.

"The last two years I felt have felt kind of hectic and scrambled," Wilson said. "I felt tonight I had a plan and said 'Okay, if I do what I know I'm capable of doing and I facilitate, I can lead this group.' And so that was the goal, just feeling more comfortable.

Wilson added about Rodgers' guidance: "He helps me more than he needs to, so I'm very grateful."

Related Content

news

Hall of Fame Game Recap | Jets Drop Preseason Opener to the Browns

Green & White Fall 21-16 to Cleveland in Canton

news

Aaron Rodgers from HOF Game Sideline: 'I'm Just a Cog' in Jets' Wheel...'I Love Our Team'

Jets QB After Visit to Hall's Bust Room: 'To Have That at the End of the Road, It's Going to Be Pretty Special'

news

Israel Abanikanda Runs for Some Jets Rookie Firsts but Knows More Grinding Lies Ahead

Fifth-Rounder Had the Look of a Seasoned Vet on His 10-Yard TD Dash to the Pylon in the 2nd Quarter

news

Jets' Hall of Fame Game vs. Browns Will Be for 'the Young Guys,' Not for Aaron Rodgers

QB Will Sit Out NFL's National TV Opener; HC Robert Saleh: 'We're Not Anticipating Any of Our Starters Playing'

news

Ways to Watch | Jets vs. Browns 2023 Hall of Fame Game

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Thursday Night's Hall of Fame Game

news

Revis Island Set for a Permanent Move to Canton

Aaron Rodgers Praises Darrelle Revis Ahead of Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction

news

It's Finally Time for Jets DL Great Joe Klecko to Enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame

3 Decades After Becoming Eligible, Fierce, Relentless, Patient No. 73 Will Be Enshrined Saturday in Canton

news

Where Are They Now: Jamaal Westerman

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Rutgers

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner No. 23 on NFL Top 100 List

Defensive Rookie of the Year Adds Another Accolade

news

Mekhi Becton Is Feeling Confident, Comfortable and 'Ready to Go'

Jets T Eyes Starting Job; Trying to Get Better Every Day

news

Inside the Numbers, Hall of Fame Edition | Darrelle Revis & Joe Klecko One More Time

Recounting Some Great Games, Superb Seasons by the 2 Jets Greats Being Enshrined in Canton on Saturday

Advertising