QB Zach Wilson: We're Going to Do Everything We Can to Get Better

Then with 10:46 to play, the Jets put the ball in play at their 13-yard line after a punt. Wilson kept the drive alive on third-and-5 from the 18-yard line when he connected with TE Tyler Conklin for 18 yards and a first down. After a couple of completions and short runs by Dalvin Cook, Wilson threw a rope to WR Allen Lazard for 21 yards to the NE 22.

"He [Wilson] got into a rhythm, hit in a hole to Lazar on the right sideline -- it was a high-difficulty shot," Saleh said. "Just overall, we got them on their heels and were able to stay on the gas. Consistency, we have to take it from drive to drive."

Five plays later and after a pass interference call in the end zone, Bawden drove over from a yard out and the Jets' were within a field goal with 5:29 to play.

"I think it gets to a point we're not doing anything and as a quarterback you have to try and go make a play," Wilson said. "It was a hurry-up offense, they gave us looks to exploit and for a moment we got the ball rolling, a couple of first downs, and hey, we got it going."

Wilson added: "We had a good plan. We need to find a way as players to keep drives going, so we can stick to the plan and rest will take care of itself. The fourth quarter is the quarterback's time. That's when you have to start putting your foot on the pedal."

The Jets still had a sliver of life after the TD, but a safety by Matt Judon and then a final, desperation drive and incomplete pass into the Patriots' end zone ended the game.