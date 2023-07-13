QB Roster Reset | Aaron Rodgers Takes Reins Under Center

Four-Time MVP Helping Install New Offense With OC Nathaniel Hackett

Jul 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

qb-reset-E_JB1_8918
Table inside Article
QUARTERBACKS (4)Players
New VeteransAaron Rodgers (T-GB, 2023), Tim Boyle (UFA-CHI, 2023)
Jets HoldoversZach Wilson (Round 1, 2021), Chris Streveler (FA, 2022)
DeparturesMike White, Joe Flacco

Cornerstones and Contributors
Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is taking the reins of the Jets offense, which ranked No. 25 last season, averaging 318.2 yards per game.

Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2022, which pundits considered a "down year" for the 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro. The Jets haven't had a signal-caller throw for at least 20 touchdowns and 3,500 yards since Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015. In Rodgers' previous three seasons Green Bay (2019-21) with OC Nathaniel Hackett, he threw for 12,416 yards, 111 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, which is an average of 4,138 yards, 37 touchdowns and 4.3 picks per season.

Rodgers, who had not participated in the Packers offseason program in recent years, spent his spring in Florham Park with his new teammates to help install the offense.

"The on-the-field stuff was really important as we start to work through some of the adjustments and signals and just kind of being the other voice in the room with Hack in the installs and in the QB room," he said. "It was a lot of fun, actually, the last six weeks have been about the most fun I've had in a while. It's fun to come to work and be excited about what we're doing.

Speaking about Rodgers, Hackett added: "It's fantastic. Aaron and I, we come from the origins of a system that is very ancient. So, sometimes it's hard to get that kind of communicated to people. I think anytime you have people that have been in the system, especially a guy like Aaron and I who've been in it for so long, and then some of the other guys that we have on the team that have been there, it definitely helps. Then just his leadership and how he plays that every day when he walks in the building, keeping it light but very serious. I think that's so important."

After being the Jets starting quarterback in each of his first two professional seasons, Zach Wilson will serve as Rodgers' understudy. Chris Streveler remains on the team after spending the majority of last season on the practice squad.

This season, teams can dress a third quarterback on gamedays without that player occupying a gameday roster spot.

Newcomers and Outgoers
The Jets added a second former Packers quarterback free agency in Tim Boyle. Boyle played with the Bears in the 2022 season but spent his first three pro seasons with the Packers, with Rodgers and Hackett.

Mike White, who started in four games for the Green & White in 2022, went south in free agency as he joined the AFC East rival Dolphins. White went 1-3 and threw for 1,192 yards, 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Joe Flacco, who also started four games, remains a free agent.

JetSpeak
"It's been good," HC Robert Saleh said about Rodgers. "I've never been around a quarterback quite like him personally and all his experience, his communication. Every play talking to the receivers, talking to the backs, his demeanor in the meetings, all that stuff. He is practically another coach out there, he's pretty impressive."

Saleh added: "In my mind, you just see a fire in the guy's eye when you're sitting and talking to him, he's going to do everything. He's coming to win and you can just feel it in his voice, you can see it in his eyes and the way he's going about his business."

