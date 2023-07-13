QB Roster Reset | Aaron Rodgers Takes Reins Under Center

Cornerstones and Contributors

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is taking the reins of the Jets offense, which ranked No. 25 last season, averaging 318.2 yards per game.

Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2022, which pundits considered a "down year" for the 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro. The Jets haven't had a signal-caller throw for at least 20 touchdowns and 3,500 yards since Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015. In Rodgers' previous three seasons Green Bay (2019-21) with OC Nathaniel Hackett, he threw for 12,416 yards, 111 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, which is an average of 4,138 yards, 37 touchdowns and 4.3 picks per season.

Rodgers, who had not participated in the Packers offseason program in recent years, spent his spring in Florham Park with his new teammates to help install the offense.

"The on-the-field stuff was really important as we start to work through some of the adjustments and signals and just kind of being the other voice in the room with Hack in the installs and in the QB room," he said. "It was a lot of fun, actually, the last six weeks have been about the most fun I've had in a while. It's fun to come to work and be excited about what we're doing.

Speaking about Rodgers, Hackett added: "It's fantastic. Aaron and I, we come from the origins of a system that is very ancient. So, sometimes it's hard to get that kind of communicated to people. I think anytime you have people that have been in the system, especially a guy like Aaron and I who've been in it for so long, and then some of the other guys that we have on the team that have been there, it definitely helps. Then just his leadership and how he plays that every day when he walks in the building, keeping it light but very serious. I think that's so important."

After being the Jets starting quarterback in each of his first two professional seasons, Zach Wilson will serve as Rodgers' understudy. Chris Streveler remains on the team after spending the majority of last season on the practice squad.