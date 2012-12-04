QB Questions Endure

As the calendar has turned to December, the topic of quarterback is hotter than ever here in Florham Park, NJ.
Rex Ryan told reporters Monday that he needs more time to declare a Week 14 starter and that he is comfortable with all three of his quarterbacks. We caught up with Jets QB Greg McElroy after Sunday's comeback victory and you can check out G-Mac's "Jets Replay" appearance now.
Also we took a look at the big decision Rex Ryan could announce as early as Wednesday. The signal caller who gets the call will face a 2-10 Jaguars team in Jacksonville, a club who has the 31st ranked defense in football. The Jaguars, who dropped a 34-18 game to the Bills on Sunday, are yielding 28.5 points a game.
(Technical issues solved! We are able to once again take Ask EA Submissions. Sorry for any inconveniences and we look forward to hearing from you all.)