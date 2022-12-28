QB Mike White on His Return from Injury: 'It Was a Long Time Coming'

Jets QB Mike White was cleared for contact Monday and excited to return to game action as the Green & White visit the Seahawks Sunday with their playoff lives on the line.

"It was a long time coming," White said. "I am just excited to finally be back out there. … The last couple of weeks, it was tough. But you try to stay engaged and enjoy being around your teammates. And that helps keep your mind off of like on game days, which are especially hard."

White missed two games in Weeks 15 and 16 after sustaining a rib injury against the Bills. In that third start of the season, White was twice knocked from the game after shots to the midsection that scans later revealed caused fractured ribs.

After the game, Jets doctors would not clear him and limited White to throwing in practice – and staying out of harms way.

"I got the CT scan after Buffalo," White said. "And I was pushing for them to let me get another one and they didn't want to put me through the radiation, all that doctor stuff which I understood. We knew there was a chance for two weeks and ended up obviously being good to go so it was nice"

White told reporters the Jets training staff is working on adding extra padding he can wear to protect the injured area. But regardless, he is focused on doing what is asked of him to help get a win at Lumen Field and keep alive the hopes of making the AFC playoffs.