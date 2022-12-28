QB Mike White on His Return from Injury: 'It Was a Long Time Coming'

Jets QB Mike White was cleared for contact Monday and excited to return to game action as the Green & White visit the Seahawks Sunday with their playoff lives on the line.
"It was a long time coming," White said. "I am just excited to finally be back out there. … The last couple of weeks, it was tough. But you try to stay engaged and enjoy being around your teammates. And that helps keep your mind off of like on game days, which are especially hard."
White missed two games in Weeks 15 and 16 after sustaining a rib injury against the Bills. In that third start of the season, White was twice knocked from the game after shots to the midsection that scans later revealed caused fractured ribs.
After the game, Jets doctors would not clear him and limited White to throwing in practice – and staying out of harms way.
"I got the CT scan after Buffalo," White said. "And I was pushing for them to let me get another one and they didn't want to put me through the radiation, all that doctor stuff which I understood. We knew there was a chance for two weeks and ended up obviously being good to go so it was nice"
White told reporters the Jets training staff is working on adding extra padding he can wear to protect the injured area. But regardless, he is focused on doing what is asked of him to help get a win at Lumen Field and keep alive the hopes of making the AFC playoffs.
"I'm sure the trainers and doctors and equipment staff are playing arts and crafts and putting something together for me," White said. "…But by no means do I think I need to go in there and do anything out of the ordinary. I need to just play my game and help get the playmakers the ball and help this team."
The return of the 27-year-old QB should give the Jets a boost after the offense scored only 3 points against the Jaguars last Thursday night.
The Seahawks defense has surrendered the 16th-most passing yards, giving up an average of 217.9 yards a game and has relinquished the ninth-most touchdown passes (23).
In White's first 2 starts this season, the Jets produced their two highest total yardage outputs of the season. The Jets had 486 yards and 22 points against the Vikings and 466 yards and 31 points versus the Bears.
To get back to that level, White said that the offense is focused on being efficient.
"Efficiency is one of the first things that was brought up and meetings on Monday," White said. "You got to stay ahead of the sticks because I don't care how talented your team is, if you're constantly in second along third and long. It's hard because this league is too good."
White, however, is not taking the Seahawks lightly. Ten times this season, the Seattle defense has come away with multiple turnovers in a game. In White's 3 starts this season he has completed 62% of his passes for 952 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
"What they do well is they play well together," White said. "I think their inside backers play well with vision. And [Seattle FS Quandre] Diggs has seen a lot of balls. He is a smart player, a good player and he always seems to know when to jump stuff."
See the top photos from Wednesday's practice leading up to the Seahawks game.