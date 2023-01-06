QB Joe Flacco Will Start for Jets in Season Finale vs. Dolphins 

Jets QB Joe Flacco, who started the Green & White's first three games of the 2022 season, will start the team's season finale Sunday against the Dolphins Sunday in Miami.

Mike White, who returned last Sunday at Seattle after a two-game hiatus because of a rib injury, was ruled out on Friday. After being a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through, White was limited in practice on Thursday. During the Jets' 23-6 loss to the Seahawks in Week 17, White completed 12 of 21 passes in the first half but was sacked twice including the final play of the second quarter when DE Darrell Taylor got to White on a strip-sack.

"Just wasn't feeling right," HC Robert Saleh said. "The end-of-half Hail Mary, the sack that he took, really bothered him even going into the second half, which clearly affected his ability to throw the ball as you have all seen. Watching the tape, he played really well in the first half, just was a little off in the second half. He's just in a lot of pain."

Flacco, who will be looking for his 100th career regular-season win on Sunday, started Weeks 1-3 and threw for 901 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while completing 58.7% of his passes. Flacco led the Jets to a come-from-behind 31-30 victory in Cleveland in Week 2, throwing for 307 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

"Joe is like a Ford pickup truck," Saleh said. "You may not appreciate it in September, October and November because there's nothing flashy in his game, but when December and January and the weather is just kind of crummy, he's still freaking rolling. So that's Joe and so I have a genuine appreciation for it."

Second-year QB Zach Wilson, who has started 9 games this season, will back up Flacco.