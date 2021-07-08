QB Guru John Beck on Zach Wilson: 'He Has His Own Artwork, and It's Going to Be Cool'

John Beck, a co-founder of the quarterback laboratory 3DQB, and Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson share more than a devotion to the craft of throwing the pigskin. Beck and Wilson played quarterback at BYU years apart. That distant link came full circle when Wilson trained under Beck's wing in Huntington Beach, CA, before his stellar junior season in 2020.

"He's relentless, always dialed in on how he can improve," Beck said. "For Zach there was a lot of talent. The quarterback position is unique, it's not only talent that has to be refined, it's skills functioning within spaces. In a pocket you can do myriad things, but do they help the play? He came in talented as a high school kid, but the question was: Are you trying to do too much, make a play when it's not there? It's about playing smarter. The cool part for him is that he got to have the same offense for three years [at BYU], which allowed him to mature and progress in the system to the point that he mastered it. It's just about him playing smarter in the system, with tools he has."

The similarities between the offense Wilson worked in at BYU and the modified West Coast offense being installed by Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is one of the things that attracted the Jets to Wilson, making him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. His selection came after general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and LaFleur traveled to Provo, UT, to see Wilson in person during BYU's Pro Day. They came away impressed with his arm strength, in addition to being impressed with his smarts and focus during a series of intense Zoom meetings.

"Physically it's going to be hard to find a guy who has more natural arm talent, it's something he's worked at," Beck said. "Zach can make difficult throws look easy. He runs around and has some quick feet, and you'd be surprised at how explosive he is. He's very cerebral when it comes to the game. You often hear people say they want an offensive coordinator on the field in the quarterback, or an extension of the offensive coordinator. That's how Zach's mind processes games. He sees things through the lens of an offensive coordinator and when he's on the sideline he talks in that manner.