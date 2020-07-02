Q&A with Jets OL Cameron Clark: On His Love for Music and More

Throughout the summer, the Jets' editorial staff will take a deeper dive into the personalities, interests and lives of players off the field. This series serves as a gateway for fans to get to know the players on the Green & White. We continue with rookie offensive lineman Cameron Clark.

What is your music tradition on game day?

CC: First, I always listen to gospel music. Leading up to the game, I have my headphones in every chance I get. As soon as I wake up, I listen to gospel. Then I play I'm the Man by Aloe Blacc right until the bus pulls up to the stadium because I remember Kevin Garnett had a commercial like that. That puts me in my zone. Then I turn on my turn-up playlist as soon as the bus stops.

What are your hobbies outside of football and music?

CC: If it's not football or music, I'm just hanging out with my friends or with my sister. I would just say spending quality time with people I enjoy being around.

Did you play any instruments growing up, and what inspired you to love music?

CC: I played guitar and piano in middle school. My middle school offered it, so I did it, but if I had to play it now, I wouldn't know how to. My dad was always playing music when I was growing up. Music has always been big to me ever since I was in elementary school. I remember my first two CDs. I remember all of those things because when I was younger, I had a CD player, an MP3 and an iPod. I was always listening to music and my dad was big on it. That's definitely where I get my love for music from.

You were named Offensive Team MVP as a sophomore at Charlotte. What did that mean to you?

CC: You can see I started smiling, but it meant the world to me because I didn't even start that year. We had a little thing with the senior guys where they would start and I would come in and play some snaps. Eventually, I believe it was the fourth game of the season, I earned that starting spot. Coming off an eight-start season after starting off as a second-string guy, I was disappointed because I felt like I had earned a right to be a starter on the offensive line. It was the validation that I needed to keep going and doing the right thing. That was my first taste of success in college and it was definitely extremely sweet. I remember praying in my car afterwards thanking God because I had never seen myself as that. It meant the world to me.