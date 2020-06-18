Q&A with Jets CB Brian Poole: On Buying His Mom a House and More

You're very active in the community. What drove you in that direction?

BP: "Growing up in my area, there are a few guys who played in the NFL — Tyrone Williams, Fabian Washington, and Mike Jenkins — who would always come back into our community and throw a kids camp. I always said that if I made it to the league, I would come back for my community and have a kids camp. They would always bring some of their teammates around, and as a kid who was inspired to play in the NFL one day, that was big to me and it was something that I never forgot. When I finally made it to the NFL, that was something that I said I wanted to do. Hopefully I can inspire some kids, and when they get to the NFL, they can inspire more. Hopefully we can keep inspiring kids generation after generation."