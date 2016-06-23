 Skip to main content
Advertising

Pryor Welcomes Newest Knick Derrick Rose

Jun 23, 2016 at 09:25 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Calvin Pryor and Derrick Rose now have two things in common: they are both professional athletes who play for New York teams and they both will wear the No. 25 next season.

rose-pryor-jersey25.jpg

Rose was traded to the Knicks on Wednesday and will don the No. 25 after wearing No. 1 during his eight years in Chicago.

Rose wore 25 throughout high school, honoring fellow Simeon HS (IL) grad Ben Wilson. Wilson was the nation's top college prospect entering his senior season in 1984, but the Chicago high school legend was fatally shot,

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | Which LSU Wide Receiver Does The Athletic Predict the Jets Will Select?

ESPN's Field Yates Unveils a 15-Pick Mock Draft with the Green & White Picking a Tackle
news

Morgan Moses Returns to Jets With 'Unfinished Business' 

Right Tackle 'Looking Forward' to Learning From QB Aaron Rodgers
news

How Has the Jets Roster Changed in Free Agency?

After Methodically Addressing His Needs in the Trenches, Jets GM Joe Douglas Reportedly Reaches Agreement with Elite T Tyron Smith
news

Jets Re-Sign Kicker Greg Zuerlein

Veteran Set the Franchise Record With 26 Consecutive Field Goals Made
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency
news

Six Things to Know About New Jets OL 'Big John' Simpson

He Overcame Difficult Upbringing Through Strength, Hard Work, Personality: 'He Was a Teammate for Everybody'
news

Jets QB Tyrod Taylor Has Built His NFL Career on 'Staying Committed to the Process'

He's Still a 'Dual Threat' And Is Eager to Join Forces with Aaron Rodgers to Begin Work with His New Teammates
news

Jets Trade with Ravens, Reacquire OL Morgan Moses

He's Been a Decade-Long NFL Starter and Still Posted Strong Metrics with Baltimore Past 2 Seasons
news

Jets Add Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to Back Up Aaron Rodgers

After 2 Years with Giants, He Enters 14th NFL Season as Unflappable Signal-Caller Who Takes Care of the Ball
news

Jets Re-Sign P Thomas Morstead

Green & White's Veteran Led the League in Punts Inside the 10-Yard Line Last Season
news

OL John Simpson Signs with the Jets

The 6-4, 330-pounder Threw His Weight Around as Ravens' Starting LG for 17 Starts, 1,119 Snaps Last Season
news

DL Javon Kinlaw Signs with Jets

Former First-Round Pick Reunites With Head Coach Robert Saleh
Advertising