Pryor Welcomes Newest Knick Derrick Rose

Calvin Pryor and Derrick Rose now have two things in common: they are both professional athletes who play for New York teams and they both will wear the No. 25 next season.
Rose was traded to the Knicks on Wednesday and will don the No. 25 after wearing No. 1 during his eight years in Chicago.
Rose wore 25 throughout high school, honoring fellow Simeon HS (IL) grad Ben Wilson. Wilson was the nation's top college prospect entering his senior season in 1984, but the Chicago high school legend was fatally shot,