Protecting and Developing Zach Wilson Is the 'Main Thing' 

With the signing of Tomlinson, Vera-Tucker who played guard and tackle on both sides at USC, will flip to the right side. Likewise, Becton, who missed nearly all of the 2021 season, could again find himself playing next to AVT, but on the right side.

Asked if he thought the organization's braintrust had put too much emphasis on the offensive line, Douglas said: "I think when you're building a team, balance is important. You don't want to invest too much on one side of the ball. But at the same time, keep the main thing the main thing. I think we've been pretty consistent about the importance of the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball."

And again, that "main thing" is keeping Wilson upright, protected and given enough time to cycle through his reads.

While it is crucial that Wilson be enabled to do his thing, Saleh and Douglas have been emphatic that there is a straight line between the play of the defensive line, the play of Wilson and the ultimate success of the Jets. When the defense keeps the Green & White in the game, there is less pressure on Wilson and the offense.

The return from injury of Carl Lawson, the addition of Solomon Thomas, the return of Vinny Curry and the continued development of players like Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers -- and the possible addition of another elite edge rusher (or two) in the draft -- will go a long way go presenting the Jets with an opportunity to play meaningful games in December."