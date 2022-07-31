Pro Bowl G Laken Tomlinson Building Chemistry With O-Line

Since arriving at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in July, Tomlinson has been practicing with mainstays of OC Mike LaFleur's line -- third-year T Mekhi Becton and C Connor McGovern, starting his third season with the Jets -- to get acclimated.

"I have been working with Connor and working with like all the guys in the room," Tomlinson said. "It has been fantastic. Honestly man, I am blessed to be here. So many talented players on this team man, I am blessed."

Tomlinson will play on the left side of the line next to LT George Fant, who is entering his third season with the Jets. Fant and Tomlinson played against each other twice a year while Fant was in Seattle and Tomlinson was in San Francisco. And despite Fant not participating in team periods as he continues to work his way back from offseason knee surgery, the veterans have already found plenty of common ground.

"We talk to each other in the team rooms and go about talking about plays and stuff like that. And you know he is a really sensible guy," Tomlinson said of Fant. "He shows his understanding in the playbook and he talks to me a lot about the run scheme and what his expectations are."