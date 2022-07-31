Pro Bowl G Laken Tomlinson Building Chemistry With O-Line

Whether they are protecting QB Zach Wilson or blocking for RBs Michael Carter and Breece Hall, chemistry will be key for the new-look Jets' offensive line. Since signing Laken Tomlinson in March, the Pro Bowl guard has taken helped build that harmony.
"It has been great man," he said Friday. "The main thing I've been trying to work on since Day 1 is building that chemistry."
Tomlinson, 30, played two seasons with Detroit and the last five with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Jets. Over the summer, he worked out with second-year RG Alijah Vera-Tucker to build a connection.
"I usually workout by myself, but it was definitely refreshing working out with Alijah," Tomlinson said. "We got some really good work out there, so I was really excited about it."
Vera-Tucker, who moved across to RG after the signing of Tomlinson, knows he can learn a lot from the durable veteran who lined up in 5,667 of the Niners' last 5,700 offensive plays.
"As far as me and Laken, that is a true vet," Vera-Tucker said during OTAs. "That is a guy who just came off a Pro Bowl season and all I get to do is pick his brain, have him teach me a couple of things and all I can do is better my game. We are both really excited about the things we can do."
Since arriving at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in July, Tomlinson has been practicing with mainstays of OC Mike LaFleur's line -- third-year T Mekhi Becton and C Connor McGovern, starting his third season with the Jets -- to get acclimated.
"I have been working with Connor and working with like all the guys in the room," Tomlinson said. "It has been fantastic. Honestly man, I am blessed to be here. So many talented players on this team man, I am blessed."
Tomlinson will play on the left side of the line next to LT George Fant, who is entering his third season with the Jets. Fant and Tomlinson played against each other twice a year while Fant was in Seattle and Tomlinson was in San Francisco. And despite Fant not participating in team periods as he continues to work his way back from offseason knee surgery, the veterans have already found plenty of common ground.
"We talk to each other in the team rooms and go about talking about plays and stuff like that. And you know he is a really sensible guy," Tomlinson said of Fant. "He shows his understanding in the playbook and he talks to me a lot about the run scheme and what his expectations are."
Fant added: "When you are playing next to a vet who has played a lot of football and on top of that we were in the same division before, so I have seen him play a lot, so I have a good understanding of how he plays and what he does."
