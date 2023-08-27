Preseason Game Recap | Aaron Rodgers' Summer Start a Success; Jets Down Giants 32-24

The Jets' first-team defense also impressed against a Giants offense that started QB Tyrod Taylor and featured backups. Nickel CB Michael Carter II set the tone with thundering tackle on former Jets TE Lawrence Cager, Sauce Gardner forced a third-down incompletion and also had a PD of Taylor on a deep ball intended for Jalin Hyatt ,and Jermaine Johnson continued his torrid summer with a sack of Taylor.

After the starters went out, CB Brandin Echols intercepted a Tommy DeVito pass and returned it 67 yards for a TD. The Jets' 14-0 lead over the Giants was the team's first double-digit first=quarter advantage since the Joe Namath-led Jets raced out in front of the G-Men 17-0 at Yale Bowl in 1969.

The Giants chopped at away at the deficit in the second half, but Tim Boyle's 4-yard TD pass to Alex Erickson and subsequent 2-point conversion pass to Jason Brownlee cemented the game in the fourth quarter. Boyle and Erickson finished the scoring with a 14-yard hook-up in the waning moments.

The Jets will have to cut the roster to 53 on Tuesday and rookie UDFA Xavier Gipson finished his preseason on a strong note, returning a punt for 20 yards and adding 7 receptions (10 targets) for 79 yards receiving. The defense tallied 5 sacks including one from Bryce Huff, who ended the preseason with 3.5 QB takedowns.

The next time Green & White will play at MetLife Stadium will be Week 1 on Monday Night Football against the Bills, who have won the AFC East each of the past three seasons.