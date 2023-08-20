Preseason Game Recap | Jets Fall to the Bucs, 13-6

The Jets starting offensive line from left to right was LT Max Mitchell, LG Joe Tippmann, C Connor McGovern, RG Wes Schweitzer and RT Billy Turner. Mekhi Becton, who entered in the second quarter, played well at RT and finished a number of his blocks in impressive fashion. Tippmann, the second-round pick from Wisconsin who is dealing with a knee ailment, also got reps at center as his cross-training continued.

"He played with a lot of energy, a lot of juice," Saleh said of Becton. "We didn't have a lot of plays on offense. I thought he did a really nice job. Looking forward to watching that tape but off of watching that live, it felt really good."

Late in the third quarter, Buccaneers QB John Wolford was removed off the field on a stretcher after Jets DL Jalyn Holmes sacked the signal-caller and landed hard on the passer. Wolford was taken to a local hospital and had movement in his extremities. Kyle Trask, who started the game for the visitors and who threw a 33-yard TD to Trey Palmer in the second stanza, was forced to finish the game. The Jets defense finished with 12 tackles for loss as Ashtyn Davis led the unit with 3 TFL.

"You can count on Ashtyn to bring it every single day," Saleh said. "He's got a great attitude, it's important to him, he works at it. He's got great speed and athleticism. His special teams value is through the roof, too. I have a genuine appreciation for Ashtyn."

Jets rookie RB Israel Abanikanda was injured in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run. The Pittsburgh product, a fifth-round pick, needed help to get off the field and did not put any weight on his right leg after sustaining a thigh contusion. TE Kenny Yeboah is dealing with a hamstring injury.