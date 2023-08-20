Preseason Game Recap | Jets Fall to the Bucs, 13-6

Green & White Defense Tallies 12.0 TFLs

Aug 20, 2023 at 01:30 AM
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

The Jets dropped to 1-2 in preseason play with a 13-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday night at MetLife Stadium.

Third-year QB Zach Wilson, who will backup Aaron Rodgers in the regular season, started his third game this summer and turned in another solid outing. In addition to completing 9-of-13 for 70 yards, Wilson showed off his athleticism on a 35-yard scramble. Wilson, who posted 104.2 and 102.7 passer ratings against the Browns and the Panthers respectively, finished with 82.2 rating. The Jets reserves scuffled offensively and turned the ball over three times in defeat.

Robert Saleh followed a similar script, resting a number of his starters including Rodgers, WR Garrett Wilson, CBs Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II, DT Quinnen Williams, LB C.J. Mosley and S Jordan Whitehead and Tony Adams.

The Jets starting offensive line from left to right was LT Max Mitchell, LG Joe Tippmann, C Connor McGovern, RG Wes Schweitzer and RT Billy Turner. Mekhi Becton, who entered in the second quarter, played well at RT and finished a number of his blocks in impressive fashion. Tippmann, the second-round pick from Wisconsin who is dealing with a knee ailment, also got reps at center as his cross-training continued.

"He played with a lot of energy, a lot of juice," Saleh said of Becton. "We didn't have a lot of plays on offense. I thought he did a really nice job. Looking forward to watching that tape but off of watching that live, it felt really good."

Late in the third quarter, Buccaneers QB John Wolford was removed off the field on a stretcher after Jets DL Jalyn Holmes sacked the signal-caller and landed hard on the passer. Wolford was taken to a local hospital and had movement in his extremities. Kyle Trask, who started the game for the visitors and who threw a 33-yard TD to Trey Palmer in the second stanza, was forced to finish the game. The Jets defense finished with 12 tackles for loss as Ashtyn Davis led the unit with 3 TFL.

"You can count on Ashtyn to bring it every single day," Saleh said. "He's got a great attitude, it's important to him, he works at it. He's got great speed and athleticism. His special teams value is through the roof, too. I have a genuine appreciation for Ashtyn."

Jets rookie RB Israel Abanikanda was injured in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run. The Pittsburgh product, a fifth-round pick, needed help to get off the field and did not put any weight on his right leg after sustaining a thigh contusion. TE Kenny Yeboah is dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Green & White will wrap up their preseason slate next Saturday night with a "road" date against the Giants.

