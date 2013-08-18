POSTGAME: A Ton of Positives, Some Negatives

As a thing that was absolutely poor was a couple of things on defense. Our defensive intensity in the first half I thought is not to New York Jets standards certainly, the poor tackling. You can tell when the intensity is there. You're going to tackle. You're going to run to the ball. You're going to do all those things that epitomize the New York Jets defense. And quite honestly we struggled with that, there's no question about it. I never liked the way we competed on the outside to start with, which is another trademark of us. We have to compete out there.

With that being said, I loved the way we came out in the second half with the twos and that temperament that we carried onto the field. They certainly were ready to play and they did a tremendous job. The defensive intensity was outstanding by our second group. Now clearly we have to do a much better job with the ones. I'm pretty sure that everybody in that locker room will tell you the same thing, they'll echo the same thing.

With injuries, we had Quinton Coples. I don't know the extent of his injury right now, we'll know more about it tomorrow, but it looked like a leg injury, but again I don't know the severity of the injury as of yet. Other than Q, I think we came through pretty good.

I might as well answer the Geno [Smith] question. The reason we did not play Geno today was the fact that in my opinion and in, more importantly, our doctors' opinion and trainers, it's a lot different being in a red jersey than a green and white one. And from that, the intensity that the opponent plays with, your escapability and things like that, obviously we did not feel that it was prudent to play him in tonight's game. So that's why we sat him. We'll see how he's doing as the week progresses and we'll take it from there.

On Mark Sanchez's performance…

Right, and again it's not just he turned it over or we turned the ball over. We'll take a good look at it on video. I never saw the play. Just kidding, I saw the play [joking]. It looked like to me we were a little off, whether it was the timing of it, Kellen [Winslow]. It just never looked clean to me. The kid made a nice play on it. You give them credit for it. But you're right, at times I thought the protection really held up well for us. Mark did a nice job throwing the football and then when we got in the red zone it was tough sledding down there. I thought Jacksonville, you've got to tip your hat to them, they did a nice job in the red zone. Obviously, we need to do a better job.

At the end of the half, I'll take the responsibility on that one. I knew it was going to be tight if we have a shot. It's a sign that hit it right now or you're hoping to get one or two clicks left, at least one click, to at least kick the field goal. I knew it was risky when I called it and obviously we never executed it very well but I knew it was a risky thing and obviously it didn't turn out the way I would have liked.

On any second thoughts on if he should have limited Smith's practice time…

No, none whatsoever. I think when the young man's cleared to practice, we knew he wasn't going to be 100 percent and things, but we weren't playing a game, we were installing, and I think that's important for anybody to get a new install but in particular a young guy. So I thought that was good for him to go through the install. But clearly had we had played immediately there on Monday or whatever it was, he wouldn't have played. There's a big difference between being in a red jersey and being protected that way than there is, as I mentioned, by being in a green and white jersey with the live action coming at you.

On if the quarterback competition will continue next week…

Yes, absolutely. We'll see how it goes. We're not willing to name a starting quarterback right now. Will we name one before the Giants game? I don't know, but right now we're not comfortable making that decision.

On the value of playing Sanchez in the third quarter…

The big thing is, it was understood that we would do this, that we would play Mark for three quarters. That's exactly what we did. When we knew Geno [Smith] wasn't going to play, we decided to play Mark for three quarters, even with the backups.

On when the decision to play Sanchez into the third quarter was made…

There are factors that go into it. It's something that we decided that we wanted to do, to extend his reps.

On the risk of injury playing Sanchez into the third quarter…

We weighed that, but we thought it was important to give him that opportunity.

On when the decision not to play Geno Smith was made…

When we announced it. The days are running together a little bit.

On if he knew of the decision the day of the conference call with the media on Thursday…

Yes, that was when we made the decision.

On what he believes accounts for the lack of intensity on defense…

I don't understand it. Clearly, our focus has been good in practice and things like that. It just seemed like, for whatever reason, it wasn't there. Poor tackling was a great indication of it. I was a little upset with some of the mistakes we made. I didn't like the way we competed and challenged on the outside, not so much [Antonio] Cromartie but from Dee [Milliner]. When we call on him, I want him to get up there. Let's go, let's play. We were off a little too much, and it's not as if you game-plan them like crazy.

But give them credit. They made some good plays. Jedd Fisch, who's a local kid, does a nice job as their offensive coordinator. He kept us off balance. Again, we made a few adjustments, but the main one was the intensity.

On if Sanchez should have gotten rid of the ball quicker on the last play of the first half…

We'd like to throw it in there, but that one is on me. I knew it was risky before I made the call. Would I make that call in a regular season game? Maybe not.

On the play not being designed to flush to the right…

No, it wasn't designed that way, but those things happen. When the throw wasn't there, I believe Mark thought he could make a play, and that's why he did it.

On the play of RB Chris Ivory…

He only got a few carries, but we were just trying to … I know we all want to see the new toy we have back there, and it's a good-looking one, but we were just being smart with him. We didn't want to overdo it with him. He's a big, powerful man, and we wanted to get him going a little bit. I was really pleased with Bilal Powell, I've always been. I thought he had a big day. I was really pleased with the running backs. I thought the kid from Oklahoma [Mossis Madu] did a nice job at the end of the game for us. [Kahlil] Bell scored two touchdowns for us, so that was good. And Alstott [Tommy Bohanon] was pretty good also.

On if he would have continued the QB competition into next week if Geno had played tonight…

You know what? It doesn't matter if we would or wouldn't have at this point. Right now we'll see how this week progresses. Hopefully, Geno will be ready to play against a great opponent.

QB MARK SANCHEZ

On what happened on the interception…

It was a tight lane. Looking back on it, probably watching film, I might want to wait for Stephen [Hill] on the outside. I think assessing the throw, I should've put it out in front of Kellen [Winslow] a little more and gave him a chance to make a better play on that one. So we'll clean that up.

On if he feels like he missed out on an opportunity to pull ahead in the quarterback competition…

I feel like with Geno [Smith] not playing, it was going to go on until he got another shot, I'm sure. I don't really worry about it that way. I just want to go out. I felt like we were real close tonight. We were close to breaking things open. I thought we had a great first drive. We got down in the red zone a couple times, so we'll clean up some of those things and keep moving forward. I thought we got into a little rhythm and played well.

On the play at the end of the half…

That won't happen again. That shouldn't happen. I have to get rid of that ball sooner and not scramble. I know better than that and it won't happen.

On if he was surprised he played all three quarters...

Greg [McElroy] was ready in case of an emergency or something. They said just be ready to play. So it could've been four, I don't know.

On if he felt it was risky to be playing behind the backup offensive line…

I know we trust those guys. I thought they played really well. I thought we ran the ball all night really well, especially down with that second unit, so that was encouraging. Those guys are fighting to make this team and make us better. We knew we'd get their best.

On if he suspects that Smith will get the opportunity to start the third preseason game…

I have no idea. Ask Rex [Ryan]. Did you ask him? [joking]

On what he feels like he needs to do to win the quarterback competition…

Just eliminate a couple mistakes. For the most part I feel like, numbers-wise as an offense in general and personally, we're so much better than we were last year. But we just need to keep on building on it and take that next step forward. I have total confidence in this thing and get rolling. I'm happy more or less with the first two games. Like I said, we'll just clean up a couple of little things and move on.

On how he felt he played other than the mistakes…

I thought we played well as an offense in general. We ran the ball a lot better than that first game. We cut back on penalties. That was a big emphasis tonight, to play clean. That first drive was exactly what we want. You take the ball, you go down and score. That's a statement. That's great. That's great for an offense, so keep rolling that way. I thought Marty [Mornhinweg] had another good game and put us in some good spots. It's our job to execute. We'll clean up a couple mistakes and keep rolling.

On if he thinks he deserves to be the starting quarterback…

Ask the coaches. I feel good about my performance.

On if he thinks he should be the starter…

I think I'm going to play. That's all I think, no matter what. And I think I need to keep getting better. Keep improving and keep playing well.

On if he feels like he has improved over the past couple weeks…

For sure, absolutely. I'm getting more and more comfortable with Marty. I think we're moving the ball really well, with the exception of that one tonight. I think situationally, we're understanding what's going on. We're just getting the ball down the field, getting things underneath. Got the running game going, so that's huge. We have potential to be the total package, that's nice. We've got the wildcat stuff working, that's big. That's big improvement from last week. Just take another step next week.

On if the red zone is the biggest obstacle for this offense…

I think last week was the penalty aspect and then this week we had a turnover, so no penalties, no turnovers and we'll be golden. We'll just keep giving ourselves opportunities and at least come away with three points. But I want to try and get six.

On if his interceptions are magnified with the fans because of his track record…

I don't know, you'll have to ask them. In my mind, when you make a mistake like that, you just come back and correct it. Don't let it happen and move on.

On if it is difficult to develop the offense when a starting quarterback has not been named entering the third preseason game…

I don't know, I think guys are professionals about it. Come to work, no matter who's playing, and give it their very best. I felt like we got in a good rhythm there with that first group, so I'm happy with that. We'll see what happens this next game and just keep trying to play well.

QB GENO SMITH

On when he found out that he would not play…

Yesterday.

On if he tried to talk the coaches out of their decision of him not playing…

Not really, not much. I've been getting better daily. They told me yesterday. I trust those guys, I trust my training staff, my coaches. They came up to that decision, so I went with it.

On if he expects to start next Saturday…

We'll play it day by day. Based on what I was told, the competition is still open, they've still got a long time to evaluate. We don't know yet but we'll see.

On the status of his ankle…

It's doing a lot better, pretty much as close to 100 percent as it has felt over the past week. Today was a big step in progress for me. I was able to do a lot more in treatment. So I think it's just getting better and it's going to continue to get better.

On if it is frustrating watching from the sidelines…

I wouldn't say frustrating. Obviously as a player, I want to be out there. But as I said, you've got to just listen to the coaches and the trainers. It's just good to be out there in support of my guys. I think the offense did a tremendous job moving the ball. We ran the ball well. The offensive line protected well. Mark [Sanchez] did some great things in the pocket. The defense was their normal selves out there swarming. Next week I'll be out there. Just got to play it day by day.

On if he is happy to still be competing for the quarterback job…

Of course. Any chance I get to compete, I'm going to try and take full advantage of it. Like I said, I've got another week of practice coming up, so I'm going to go out there with the right mentality and try to win the job.

On if he thinks not playing tonight puts him at a disadvantage in the competition…

No, I don't think so. I wanted to be out there in practice. I wouldn't allow them to keep me out of practice. They did a good job assessing how I was throughout the days in practice. I think I got better. Some days were better than others. Some days my ankle felt better than others. Right now I'm feeling good. I'm just eager to get to next week and start things rolling.

On his reaction to Coach Ryan describing his Wednesday practice as "brutal"…

I had no reaction. It wasn't one of my best days, but that happens in this league. That's the reason we practice, to get better. Like I said, I think I've been getting better every single day, even on days where I don't do so well. That's just the way it is. Everyone has them. The biggest thing is how you respond to it.

TE JEFF CUMBERLAND

On the offense's performance…

Our offense did pretty good. We came out and we moved the ball. There were a few times where we kicked field goals and we had an interception where we could've changed the score completely. I felt, as an offense, we moved the ball pretty good.

On his touchdown catch…

I had the linebacker on me 1-on-1. When I came out, I broke out my route, the linebacker fell, I just caught the ball and ran into the end zone.

On how he helps Mark Sanchez recover from interceptions…

He's been there and done that so he's used to it. He keeps his calm. Then he gets out there and he just plays each play. There are going to be negative plays throughout the day. You just have to forget it and move on to the next play.

S DAWAN LANDRY

On if the defense started slow because all the new players need to jell together…

I wouldn't say that. They came out, they executed their game plan. They came out, ran a lot of no-huddle. They got us on our heels a bit. A lot of things we can correct, but it was good to see that early in the preseason, iron those kinks out as we get ready for next week.

On how the secondary is coming together…

We're jelling. Every day is a learning experience. We're just feeling each other out, making sure that we're communicating, trying to come out here and play fast.

On what Rex Ryan's defensive scheme is like…

Bring a lot of pressure, give a lot of players a lot of chances to make plays, and just getting after people.

CB ANTONIO CROMARTIE

On defending against the hurryup offense tonight…

You know, honestly, we come into a preseason game not expecting a lot of hurryup, but for us we were kind of glad we got a look at it. Had us on our toes a little bit. You know it's preparing us for when we play New England with their hurryup offense. For us it's another key to the game that we've got to look forward to knowing that teams want to get us into our sub positions. Also we can't run our defense how we want to so we got to make sure we keep guys on their toes and go out and go play.

On Dee Milliner's performance…

For him it's a learning experience. For this game, it's the second preseason game for him and we expect more from him than we saw tonight. That's something that he needs to learn from and he has to come out with a great attitude and get ready for the next week when we get ready to play guys like Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz. When we come to Week 1, we have to play two of the best receivers in the NFL with Vincent Jackson and also Mike Williams.

On the defense this year…

Well, I think the difference you see, you see guys playing a lot faster. Coach made this defense a little simpler. We have this saying that we call K.I.L.L., "Keep it likeable and learnable." That's what Rex wants to do. He wants to keep the defense simple for the guys and just go out there and play football and use their athleticism to the best way that they know how, and that's the only thing that we can do.

We feel like we have a good front seven with adding Sheldon Richardson, who is going to be tremendous for us. We have a guy like Muhammad Wilkerson, who's outstanding, who should be an All-Pro this coming season. And then Quinton Coples. Then we have guys like Antwan Barnes and we brought Calvin Pace back. So we have the guys to get to the quarterback and that's what Rex wants to do. He wants to use those guys and get to the quarterback as much as possible.

On how Mark Sanchez is performing…

Mark is doing a tremendous job, and that's all you can ask for. He's improving week in and week out. The biggest thing for Mark right now is just coming into every game and trying to be consistent with it. Last year he struggled with being consistent and this week he has to try to be consistent. Week in and week out you have to be consistent in the NFL if you want to be a great quarterback.

LB CALVIN PACE

On if the defense was expecting the up-tempo offense from Jacksonville…

I wasn't. I don't know about anybody else. They haven't shown that on film. As a professional, you've got to be ready at all times.

On if this year's defense can be as good as last year's…

Yeah. It's preseason. People don't show you stuff they're going to run. They ran totally different plays than they ran last weekend. That's not an excuse. It's a credit to them. We've just got to be better. Our tackling was horrible. We've got to get back to the drawing board on Monday and get ready for the Giants.

On if offenses will use an up-tempo pace to get the Jets defense out of rhythm…

You see that when teams try to get going, keep us from substituting. I know it. We have a lot of young guys that don't know that. In saying that, we know that now. You've seen it. You've seen how people change tempos on you, keep the chains moving. We could have put a stop to that a few times. We just couldn't get off the field. I thought we played better towards halftime, but if that was a real game, that will get you beat. Again, this is a learning experience. Like I said, you live and you learn and you go get better. It's never as good as you think it is, it's never as bad. So just keep it moving and try to get better.

RB CHRIS IVORY

On if his injury impacted the number of carries he had…

I'm not sure what went through their heads. I got the carries I got and that's it.

On the feedback he received from RBs coach Anthony Lynn and coordinator Marty Mornhinweg…

They thought I did good, but we still have a lot to work on. We have to get in a rhythm and get more of a feel for the offense

On if it's been tricky learning his role in the offense after missing time because of his injury…

I wouldn't say tricky. It's just going to take reps and just getting the feel of certain plays. It's just knowing how to read it.

On where he is now compared to last week…

It's just going to practice. I'm going to continue going to practice and just pay more attention to detail.

WR BRAYLON EDWARDS

On if he was surprised he didn't play as much in the first half as he did in the second half…

I'm just here to play football. However the coaches see fit is how we're going to roll with it. When they put me in, it's just my job to do my job, so I don't get caught up in all that. I just go out there when I'm told to.

On his thoughts of the Jets' overall performance…

There's definitely some things we need to clean up, I think there are some areas we can improve on. But I think it was a big jump from last week, which is a jump from last year. But I feel like we did a lot of things well. I think we're starting to get comfortable in Marty [Mornhinweg]'s offense. I think it's starting to show. We're taking advantage of some holes that teams are left in because of the different personnels and different formations that we're running every play, so we definitely looked a lot better on offense, and this is another steppingstone to move forward from.

On the quarterback competition…