PFF: Jets Have Most-Improved WR Corps in NFL

Jun 21, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Pro Football Focus recently published an article posting the five most improved WR units in the NFL and the Jets came in at No. 1.

"There have been times over the past two seasons when Jamison Crowder was the primary receiving option for the Jets," PFF NFL Analyst Ben Linsley wrote." Crowder is a solid complementary piece to have in the slot, but he's not exactly someone who will strike fear into defenses. And New York has added enough depth at wide receiver this offseason that Crowder could realistically be released in a move that would save the team over $10 million in 2021.

"Elijah Moore stands out as Crowder's potential replacement in the slot after the Jets spent the No. 34 overall pick on the Ole Miss wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft. Moore's combination of speed, quicks and toughness is ideal inside, but I wouldn't pigeonhole him in the slot just yet. Few receivers in college football were more productive than Moore in 2020. He put up over 80 receptions and nearly 1,200 receiving yards in just eight games with the Rebels.

"Free-agent acquisitions Corey Davis and Keelan Cole might not be true No. 1 options, but they can improve this passing offense. Davis was one of the top free-agent wide receivers on the market. He has come up big in contested catch situations these last few years and is coming off a career-high 85.3 PFF grade last season in Tennessee. Cole brings some inside-outside versatility, having played both roles in Jacksonville.

"Fourth-round running back selection Michael Carter is worth a mention, as well. Carter earned an 88.6 receiving grade with UNC in 2020, and as the PFF Draft Guide puts it, he's an accomplished receiver who can pants linebackers in coverage.

"Between those additions to the receiving corps and the Alijah Vera-Tucker pick to solidify the offensive line, New York is building around Zach Wilson the right way."

Linsley didn't mention second-year wideout Denzel Mims, who was selected in the second round in the 2020 draft. Mims, who missed most of training camp and the first eight games of the season with hamstring injuries, played in nine games (eight starts) in 2020 and had 23 catches and 357 yards (15.5 avg). He had at least 40 receiving yards in each of his first six games.

The Green & White have 14 WRs on the roster: Davis, Crowder, Cole, Moore, Vyncint Smith, Jeff Smith, Braxton Berrios, Josh Doctson, Josh Malone, Lawrence Cager, Jaleel Scott, D.J. Montgomery, Manasseh Bailey and Matt Cole.

