Peyton Manning Conference Call: 9/27





Indianapolis Colts' Quarterback Peyton Manning, 9.27

On their 3-0 start…

We are trying to improve every single week. We knew our first five games before the bye week, with several of them being AFC Games, obviously you put a little more emphasis on AFC games. We knew it was important to get off to a good start. We have a tough challenge coming up to New York and playing an AFC team, the Jets who are playing hot football right now. We are just trying to improve. We have had some injuries, but like Coach Dungy says, you have to step up when some of your top players are down. That is what we are doing.

On the Colts game versus Jacksonville setting a precedent for playing Indianapolis…

That is kind of what has happened around here, we have set a high standard for offense around here and when you win a game and you aren't putting up great statistics the local media and the people around think that was a bad game, but any time we win a game we are happy around here. We are doing a good job protecting the football and the Jets are doing that as well, which usually results in winning games, when you protect the ball and don't commit turnovers. It is very much a week-to-week season. Every single team that you play has something new to bring to the table, has a new style of defense or puts in new blitzes for the week. So much of the game is preparing for what you think you are going to see and then being able to adjust during the course of the game. We are always trying to improve offensively and be as sharp as we can. We are trying to improve in the red zone and getting more touchdowns instead of field goals, but if we protect the ball, then that is what we are going to do.

On the Jets defense…

A lot of the teams that play a three-four have similar styles, but to me, a defense is so much about the personnel; the personality of that defense. When you see the Jets' defense, there are things that stick out. Vilma, he is a guy that sticks out that you see right away. He is all over the field making plays and he seems to be the leader of that defense. Some people want to compare their defense to what they Patriots had, but they are the New York Jets and they have their own style of defense and their players. Thomas is a guy who can rush the passer, but is also a big guy who can cover outside. Everybody brings something a little different to the table.

On Kerry Rhodes…

He has made some huge plays for them; some game-changing types of plays. There is nothing more devastating to an offense then to have a turnover. But to have a turnover picked up and run for a touchdown is even worse. That gave a real lift to the defense. He is making a lot of plays for them.

On Chad Pennington's comeback…

I am very happy that Chad has been able to come back and that he is off to a good start. In New York we played the Giants the first game and we spent a long time in the hotel Sunday, just sitting and waiting, and of course they showed the Jets-Titans game. I got to watch the game; I watched it very much like a fan because I was getting ready to face the Giants team, so I didn't want to be analyzing defenses and get confused with what I was getting ready to see that night. I watched it as a fan, but Chad played really well in that game and made some huge plays. I certainly know he has been through a lot with injuries and his father has been ill. I am just glad that he is back and playing well.

On playing in a stadium that they have already played in this season…

I don't know if that carries a lot of weight or not. The older veterans have certainly played in that stadium a lot, being in the old AFC East and playing there every year for sure. It is a totally different team and a totally different environment, although equally as loud, and a tough place to play. I don't think it gives us any sort of advantage.

On not having Reggie Wayne and how that is affecting the team…

Well, everyone is concerned about Reggie and everyone's thoughts and prayers are with him. Reggie is close to a lot of guys on the team. He is a guy that everyone likes being around. He is that good of a guy. It was devastating news for everyone to hear about that. Coach Dungy has talked to him and I have talked to him, but he is going through a tough time with his family and we are all praying for him.

On Terrell Owens…

Somebody mentioned something to me about that, but I feel hesitant to comment until I understand all of the details. I am not caught up on the situation.