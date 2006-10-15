Pennington: Important to Get Our First Home Win





With their victory Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets registered their first win at the Meadowlands while improving their divisional record to 2-1. The locker room was a joyous one afterwards...

NY Jets Quarterback Chad Pennington

On the Jets' improved play in the second half vs. the first half…

We executed better. We managed first and second downs better. We had more positive plays on first and second downs instead of being in third and long situations. This is another week where we faced an extremely talented defense. We faced the gauntlet of some very good defenses the past few weeks, and to be able to get this win against these guys feels very good.

On being able to open up the Miami defense with the slant route to Laveranues Coles…

When you play a team with such a great defense you get few opportunities a game where they may jump around or the coverage is not played exactly right. When you get those opportunities as an offense you have to take advantage of them because they don't make very many mistakes. They do a great job of playing sound defense, they communicate very well. So for us to be able to get big plays like that is huge.

On the difference in the offensive approach in the second half vs. the first half…

Number one, it was execution, number two, it was execution on first and second downs. We didn't execute very well on first and second downs in the first half, and when you do that you find yourself in third and long situations. With their pass rush and their defense, with third and longs you are not going to be very successful. You have to be in more third and medium, third and short situations to have a better chance. Then you can catch it and run for the first down, you've got the running game, you've got all kinds of options. That was the difference.

On the two touchdowns to Laveranues Coles…

The first one was a slant and go pattern. We had run a couple of slants because Laveranues is such a good slant runner - he is so physical. This time he ran a slant and go and the corner jumped it pretty good. He did a great job of making the catch. That catch and throw sometimes is the hardest one to make because it ends up being so open and you don't want to miss it. The second one we had a sprint out package on, a sprint right package, there was coverage underneath. Laveranues was on a corner route and the DB had turned his back. Plus they had jumped offsides so we had a free play. I put it up there and gave him a chance to jump for it. Normally it is hard for a DB to locate the ball with his back turned.

On bouncing back after last week's loss…

I can't tell you how good this win feels. Last week and the days building up to this week made this week a tough one for this team, especially for me. It was very important for us to come out here and get a good solid team win, and get back on a winning track.

On the play of the Jets offensive line…

They did a great job. The Miami defensive line has a great pass rush, they push the pocket really well. It is not only Jason Taylor, there are a lot of other guys. It's a who's who when you look at all of the pass rushers and defensive linemen they have. There was really only one sack given up. On the first one, I should have thrown that one away probably, but I tried to get back to the line of scrimmage and missed by about a yard, so that counted as a sack, but it wasn't on the offensive line. They got us with one blitz. Other than that our offensive line did a great job of communicating and they are just getting better and better every week. They are starting to gel, and I am proud of those guys.

On a blitz in the first touchdown pass to Laveranues Coles…

Yes, there was a blitz.

On today's win vs. the loss against the Colts two weeks ago…

Our defense kept us in the game for a full half. They played excellent defense. They got two turnovers and as an offense we had to make sure we got some points out of, even if it is a field goal. They did a great job of playing team defense, and being able to hold on at the end. They are getting better every week. So as a team, we need to not look too for ahead, concentrate on the task at hand, and get better every day in practice, and I think we'll be headed in the right direction.

On the field goal attempt by Miami's Olindo Mare…

A lot of us thought we were probably headed to overtime. He is such a great clutch field goal kicker. Those types of field goals, he makes. For him to miss one was a shock to us. We felt like we had to get ready to go into overtime, but luckily we caught a break.

On Laveranues Coles…

I have always thought of him as a top receiver in this league. He is just not flashy. He is a blue-collar, hard-working receiver who is very tough. His toughness and physicalness within the game of football is what separates him from a lot of other receivers. He goes out and makes plays. He is the type of receiver you'd rather see with press covers and off covers because he creates separation with his physicality. He does such a great job and he had another great game tonight.

On Laveranues Coles' frustration after last week's game…

He is a competitive guy. He wants to be out there, but he did not say anything or try to cause anything just because he wasn't out there. He handled it like a professional, and kept his mouth shut like he knows he should. He handled it the right way, and answered with a great game this week. With Laveranues you get consistency week in and week out. That's what I love about him.

On a sense of urgencey to win today after last week's loss…

It was important for us to get our first home win. You can't lose at home and allow teams to think they can beat you at home. It was very important to get another division win, too. Now we are 2-1 in the division. To get back to .500 and do some good things just felt very good.

On looking ahead in the schedule…

Detroit got a good win against Buffalo today. Coach Henderson is coming back and I know what kind of defense he preaches and teaches. They are going to play solid defense and do some really good things, so we've got to be ready. They will have their A game. Their offense is also putting up a lot of points, and being very explosive. So it's going to be another challenge. In this league there aren't any cake walks, there aren't any games that you can just calk up as wins. You have to go out and earn it every week.

On if the Jets had lost today's game…

It would have been very difficult, but thing worked out. One thing our team is really focused on this year is finishing strong. Whatever the situation is and whatever adversity rises throughout the game, we've handled it pretty well most of the time. There have just been a couple of times when we haven't. Today is one of those examples when we handled adversity pretty well.

On what he is looking for in order to improve the Jets offense…

We need more consistency. As a quarterback I need to be more cognizant of managing first and second downs, and making sure our offense does not get in third and long situations. It doesn't matter how good your offense is, if you live in third and long, third and 10, 11, 12s, your success for converting third downs isn't going to be very good. That is one thing I want to concentrate on, getting back to third and medium, third and shorts, letting our running game be a positive force. It is starting to get better each week. This was a great run defense, and I think we had over 100 yards so that is another positive we can build upon.

On if Laveranues Coles was the primary receiver on the two touchdown passes…

He was on the first one, and on the second one he was number two.

On the near interception by Miami's #20 Eddie Jackson…

I was getting ready to make a tackle. My heart was up in my throat. I didn't have the correct timing on that route. Laveranues ran a good route and I was too quick, so that's what caused the throw to be behind.

New York Jets WR Laveranues Coles

On the first TD…

I did a double move and he bit pretty hard. I ran a couple of slants before that. He had saw me run the slant route, maybe about eight times. I came to the sideline and I told Chad and coach that 'we have to get vertical, they are sitting inside, taking away the slant.' I guess Chad saw the opportunity because he checked out of a run play for it, and gave me the signal for it. I didn't even take more than half a step inside and he bit on it hard. I was wide open.

On his performance today…

It feels good, of course. Anytime we win I'm excited. For me it's not about my performance, but about how the Jets performed. Today we got a victory and that's the most important thing.

On Coles always seeming to play his best against the Dolphins…

It was just one of those things where I've been fortunate enough to have some good games against Miami. I have to give credit to them, they fought hard and they have a very talented defense across the board. I guess they bit on some things they saw us do a couple of times, and it cost them pretty big. For the most part they have an excellent defense and a great team.

On the second TD…

It was one of those things where I saw cover-zero and the guy was just standing there and I ended up getting behind him pretty fast. To be honest, I didn't think Chad was going to throw it because I couldn't see him. Then all of the sudden I saw him bring his arm back and he just let it go and I was just like 'I need to make this play.' I went up and got the ball.

On what point in the game Coles called for the vertical pass…

I can't recall what quarter it was, maybe it was the second, maybe it was the beginning of the third, but I ran the slant and they were sitting on it hard. From there I was just like 'they are taking away all of my short and intermediate routes,' and anytime guys are just sitting on you, you need to go by them at least one time to soften them up.

On the offensive line…

You have to give all the credit to the offensive line and every one of them doing their job. Without those guys doing what they're supposed to do, none of this would be possible. Nothing. It is all because of those guys up front.

On celebrating after the game…

Any time you win a ball game, you get excited. I am running off the field concerning myself about how to get ready for next week. That's what I do. I'm always thinking ahead. Once the game ends, how can I get myself ready to compete and try to have a good game next week. The guys are in great spirits but we've got to get back to the drawing board tomorrow and get ready for another tough one next week.

On celebrating for 30 seconds…

No. You'll see I'm the first one off the field. I jog straight to the locker room.

On the first TD…

It was supposed to be a slant-go, but he bit so hard off of one step I just cut it off and straightened up and from there it was a touchdown.

On Miami's secondary…

Great. Excellent secondary. The communication, the way they play, they have an excellent secondary. Our offensive coordinator, Mr. Schottenheimer, is good at putting us in the best situation to win. Overall, their secondary is great, but coach Schottenheimer does a good job of thinking on the run, seeing things and coming to us to talk about it. He is so open-minded, any suggestions you might have, you see one out there, he's not against anything.

On the first TD…

He kind of had his head on me, but I moved this way and he stepped inside, I knew it was a touchdown. I was just waiting for the ball to come.

On his mindset coming into the game with the playing time issue last week…

A win makes a whole lot of difference for me. That's the most important thing. Anytime you lose, of course you're going to be a little bit frustrated, being the competitor that I am. Anytime you lose you always seem to pick out the little things, try to find ways to help your team win and you always feel like there was something more you could have done. I look at every game as an important game. Every game is important at this point in the year.

On emerging as one of the best WR in today's game…

No. We got a lot of great receivers in this game. I don't ever want to be compared to any of them. They are all great. Marvin Harrison and Terrell Owens – regardless of what people think, he is still one of the best receivers, one of the best in the business. But you look at those guys, just to name a few, and it's hard for me to be put on the same level as them. I'm just happy to be in the league and a starting wide receiver.

On the TD dances…

One of them was for a friend of mine, Tyler. He told me that if I scored a touchdown I had to do something called "The Moosha." The second part of it was the Penguin. Don't get me in trouble talking about that. It was the Penguin dance. That's all.

New York Jets linebacker Victor Hobson

On the 4th quarter…

We knew this was a team that was going to keep fighting and we knew that we could not let up, for not even a second. Unfortunately, we did make it a little closer than we would like to, but we have to expect that from a team like that, that is going to keep playing hard. Fortunately, we were able to come out with a victory at the end.

About having trouble with the no-huddle offense…

You know, that's actually something we've practiced against quite a bit, so it something we're prepared for. At the same time, it's a feeling that your being rushed, so it makes everybody feel like their being rushed, when actually your not. It's just a matter of coming out, relaxing, focusing on the defense and executing the defense that's called as opposed to feeling like your rushed and running around and making mistakes.

On comparing the personality of the 1st half to the 2nd half…

One thing we wanted to do was start fast. We were able to do that. We were successful on all phases of the ball early. In the second half, something we concentrated and focused on was finishing strong. We gave up a few plays here and there and made the game a lot closer that what we wanted it to be, but we just have to keep fighting and in the end, we were able to come out with the victory.

On what it means to stop the offense, based on the Colts game…

It means a lot when we can stop any offense. That's something we want to be able to do. We want to be able to be out there on the field when the game is on the line as a defensive unit, a defensive group and know that we're reliable, know that we're able to stop them, so it's a great feeling.

On the interception…

With the interception, it was actually a route we had practiced against. The defensive couch, Corwin Brown, told me it was going to come. He said "if you get enough depth, the ball is going to come to you." I was just blessed to be in the position and the ball came right to me.

On the mentality of the defense on the last drive…