Pennington: Comeback was a true team effort





Quarterback Chad Pennington, who will start his 15th consecutive game Christmas night in Miami, was named the team's Dennis Byrd Award winner on Wednesday. Pennington was an easy choice after rebounding from a second shoulder surgery in 2005. He entered this season having thrown for more than 300 yards on two occasions, but he has already topped the 300-yard mark in three games and will undoubtedly reach the 3,000-yard total Monday night in Miami.

"I think it was a team effort," Pennington said. "My teammates have been great in supporting me through the bad time and the injuries, and then even through quarterback competition and all the way through the year with the up-and-downs. They have been right there behind me all the way. Our organization has done an excellent job in providing the plan and all kinds of different resources for me to use to get healthy and to get better, and so it's been a team effort."

On being named inspirational player of the year…

Well, I'm excited about it. I'm honored to be the inspiration. I just try to keep everything simple and be as consistent as I can and be there for my teammates when I can. Whether it's playing on the field or off the field, trying to be the same guy every day, I think that's what's most important.

On the award epitomizing his comeback…

Well, I think it was a team effort. My teammates have been great in supporting me through the bad time and the injuries, and then even through quarterback competition and all the way through the year with the up-and-downs, they have been right there behind me all the way. Our organization has done an excellent job in providing the plan and all kinds of different resources for me to use to get healthy and to get better, and so it's been a team effort.

On cadence…

Well, it's much tougher to use cadence on the road than at home, obviously, because of the crowd noise and when you have to use your shotgun you can't use your voice as much but cadence can be a factor. (Jason) Taylor and all those guys, they are veteran guys and they have all seen a lot and you don't get a lot past them. If you can just create just a little bit of hesitation, it will give you a split second more to throw the football. If you don't create any hesitation at all, you don't have much of a chance, they are playing really well.

On changing cadence…

Well, I think our coaching staff has done an excellent job of emphasizing the importance of cadence. We have really practiced and worked on it. You can't talk about using your cadence and using different types of snap counts if you don't work on it. It just doesn't happen naturally. Your linemen and all of your guys in the huddle have to be very comfortable with that for you to do it, and they have done a great job of concentrating. It really calls for a lot of concentration, especially late in the game and when guys get tired and fatigued.

On Jason Taylor and Zack Thomas…

Well, I think both Zach and Jason, first are true professionals. I don't think in my experience playing against them, I don't think they have really ever had a down year as far as their performance. They may have had to deal with some injuries that have hindered them, but as far as their performance week-in and week-out, they are the epitome of consistency, and their effort is 100% every play. You have to know where those two guys are on the field at all times. If you do not get Jason and Zach blocked, you don't have a very good chance of being successful.

On playing a Monday Night Football game…

We're excited as a team to just have a chance to be successful late in the season. What we've done a really good job of and what Coach Mangini has done a great job of, is maintaining the same approach. To us, and I mean this in all sincerity, this week is no different than week four or five. Our preparation is going to remain the same. Our approach, our intensity is going to remain the same. That's the only way you can be successful and remain consistent. So you know, then with all of the media outlets that we have nowadays, you're always on television. This game is very important because it's a division game. It's very tough to play Miami on the road. They are playing very well. So this is a big game because it's the next game and because it's our last division game.

On maintaining focus…

At the end of the season for all football players, your focus has to increase, because your bodies are a little bit different than they were in the beginning of the season. You have to focus not only on your mental preparation, but make sure you are getting everything you need physically to be able to perform at a high level. Any time the Jets and the Dolphins get together it's always exciting. You know it's going to be an exciting time.

On Laveranues Coles and Kerry Rhodes not being Pro Bowl selections…

I think those guys (Laveranues Coles and Kerry Rhodes) have had excellent years, I really do. They have been very productive for us on defense and offense, and any time there's been a big play to be made both Laveranues and Kerry have made those plays for us. The Pro Bowl is something that you have a lot of good players out there that are having really good seasons and it's just tough. It's tough sometimes to get voted in, but I know those guys, they have had great years and they will keep just getting better and better.

On the Jets-Dolphins history…

The Jets-Dolphins games are one of the few games where you actually hear the fans from the away crowd. So when you're playing in New York, you hear the Dolphins fans. When you're playing in Miami, you see and hear the Jets fans. It's a unique rivalry. It's a unique blend of Jets and Dolphins fans, no matter if you're home or if you're away. It always creates excitement no matter what the records are, no matter what is at stake, it's a big game and it's played very fast, very physical and it normally comes right down to the fourth quarter.

On the importance of last week's game…

Last week was just indicative of how the season has gone for us as a team. When we've had a setback, we've been able to respond relatively well in the next game, and not put two bad performances together. We've been able to respond positively and normally, we get a win, or at least play really well after a so-so performance. To me that's just part of being a professional. It's about being able to respond to adversity and respond when things are not going your way and don't look so bright. You know, I've just really tried to focus on that, and I think that our coaching staff, starting with Eric, has just done a great job of teaching us how to do that and made sure that we don't go too high or too low with the emotions and stay on an even keel, win, lose or draw.

On continuing to win…

Absolutely, the goal is to build upon your momentum, build upon the progress that you've made, and try to make improvement. You can't make improvement by looking forward or looking ahead. You have to concentrate on one thing at a time. Today our goal is to have one good practice, and then hopefully tomorrow put two together and just kind of build that way.

On the lack of controversy with the team…

Well, we've had our share, too, over the years. It's just one of those things as a professional, you try to deal with it like a professional and handle it as best you can and move on.

Wednesday Injury Report Jets Questionable: FB B.J. Askew (foot), CB David Barrett (hip), WR Laveranues Coles (back), RB Cedric Houston (calf), LB Anthony Schlegel (illness) & Eric Smith (foot)

Probable: *RB Kevan Barlow (calf), *LB Matt Chatham (foot), *C Nick Mangold (hip), *WR Justin McCareins (foot), *OL Brandon Moore (back), *DL Rashad Moore (hand), *QB Chad Pennington (calf), *DE Bryan Thomas (shoulder), *S Jamie Thompson (ankle) & *WR Wallace Wright (thigh)

Dolphins Doubtful: WR Marty Booker (ankle) & DT Dan Wilkinson (calf)

Questionable: CB Will Allen (groin/quad) & RB Ronnie Brown (hand)

Probable: QB Joey Harrington (ankle) & DT Keith Traylor (knee)