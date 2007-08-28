Opportunities Galore During Kickoff Week





The New York Jets will kick off their 2007 football season with several exciting opportunities for fans, including the chance to meet Jets Hall of Famer Joe Namath and other Jets alumni such as Mark Gastineau, Dave Herman, Bobby Jackson and Ken Schroy.

Fans also have the opportunity to enter an online sweepstakes for an exclusive "Kickoff Challenge," and to purchase the Kickoff "Item of the Day" at the Jets Shop online for more chances to win. The 2007 Jets Kickoff Week title sponsor is Sprint.

So be sure to show your green and don't miss out on these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

During the week of Sept. 3, your favorite Jets alumni including Broadway Joe will participate in autograph sessions at Sprint stores throughout the tristate area. Enjoy free samples of Turkey Hill ice cream on Thursday and Friday while you wait on line for your autograph. For more information on store locations and times, visit www.newyorkjets.com.

But, that's not all. You can also enter the "Kickoff Challenge" sweepstakes at www.newyorkjets.com to win 2 tickets and 2 VIP Tailgate passes to the Jets home opener on Sunday, Sept. 9, against the New England Patriots. The five lucky sweepstakes winners will also have the opportunity to participate in the Kickoff Challenge at halftime. The winner of the halftime competition will receive a private kicking lesson (for 20 of his/her closest friends) from Jets players Ben Graham and Mike Nugent.

And don't forget to purchase your favorite Jets merchandise, including the Kickoff "Item of the Day" now through Sept. 5. Each time you purchase the Item of the Day, you will automatically receive an entry into the Kickoff Challenge sweepstakes. Visit JetsShop.com for complete rules.