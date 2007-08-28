Opportunities Galore During Kickoff Week

Aug 28, 2007 at 06:07 AM
082807_kickoff_week07_logo_320.gif


The New York Jets will kick off their 2007 football season with several exciting opportunities for fans, including the chance to meet Jets Hall of Famer Joe Namath and other Jets alumni such as Mark Gastineau, Dave Herman, Bobby Jackson and Ken Schroy.

Fans also have the opportunity to enter an online sweepstakes for an exclusive "Kickoff Challenge," and to purchase the Kickoff "Item of the Day" at the Jets Shop online for more chances to win. The 2007 Jets Kickoff Week title sponsor is Sprint.

So be sure to show your green and don't miss out on these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

During the week of Sept. 3, your favorite Jets alumni including Broadway Joe will participate in autograph sessions at Sprint stores throughout the tristate area. Enjoy free samples of Turkey Hill ice cream on Thursday and Friday while you wait on line for your autograph. For more information on store locations and times, visit www.newyorkjets.com.

But, that's not all. You can also enter the "Kickoff Challenge" sweepstakes at www.newyorkjets.com to win 2 tickets and 2 VIP Tailgate passes to the Jets home opener on Sunday, Sept. 9, against the New England Patriots. The five lucky sweepstakes winners will also have the opportunity to participate in the Kickoff Challenge at halftime. The winner of the halftime competition will receive a private kicking lesson (for 20 of his/her closest friends) from Jets players Ben Graham and Mike Nugent.

And don't forget to purchase your favorite Jets merchandise, including the Kickoff "Item of the Day" now through Sept. 5. Each time you purchase the Item of the Day, you will automatically receive an entry into the Kickoff Challenge sweepstakes. Visit JetsShop.com for complete rules.

Additional presenting sponsors include The Daily News, Delta, Turkey Hill, and ESPN Radio.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Corey Davis Lending His Leadership to Jets' Young Receiving Corps

HC Robert Saleh: 'Davis Is in Such a Good Headspace Right Now'

news

Jordan Whitehead's in the (Deep) Middle of Jets' Safety Learning Curve

SB Champ Has Taken Lessons from Older Players, Passes Them on to Younger Players: 'We're All in This Together'

news

Jets Practice Report | Defensive Line Applies the Heat as Temperature Rises

QB Zach Wilson Impressed in Third-Down Session; George Fant, Braxton Berrios Held Out of Team Periods

news

Jets Michael Carter: 'Dogs Will Be Dogs When It's Time to Play'

Second-Year RB Has Been Impressed with Rookie Breece Hall; Wants to Be More Consistent

Advertising