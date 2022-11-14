Opponent Look Ahead: What's In Store for the Jets in the Second Half of the Season?

The Jets (6-3) have eight games remaining on the regular-season schedule against teams with a combined 41-35 record. The team has 5 road games, with 3 are against AFC East teams. Below is a look at the Green & White's opponents for the remainder of the season:
Week 11 | at Patriots (5-4, 4th in AFC East)
New England is also coming off its bye week after beating the Colts, 26-3, in Indianapolis. The Pats had 9 sacks as Matt Judon, the NFL's sack leader, had 3. The Jets lost to the Patriots in their first meeting this season, 22-17, two weeks ago at MetLife Stadium.
Week 12 | vs. Bears (3-7, 4th in NFC North)
Justin Fields has been one of the NFL's hottest quarterbacks, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era to run for more than 300 yards in a two-game stretch. Fields, the No. 10 overall pick in 2021 out of Ohio State, has thrown for 1,489 yards, 12 TDs and 7 INTs while completing 58.7% of his passes. Defensively, Chicago has the No. 28 rush defense after trading DE Robert Quinn (Eagles) and LB Roquan Smith (Ravens) before the deadline. It ranks No. 10 against the pass and No. 15 overall.
Week 13 | at Vikings (8-1, 1st in NFC North)
The Vikings' sole loss was to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. WR Justin Jefferson, who had 10 receptions, 193 yards and a touchdown Sunday in their OT win over the Bills in Buffalo. Jefferson ranks No. 2 in the NFL with 1,060 yards. Jets TE Tyler Conklin will visit his old stomping grounds after playing four seasons in Minnesota.
Week 14 | at Bills (6-3 3rd in AFC East)
After falling to the Vikings in Week 10, the Bills have lost two games in a row and have not scored a second-half touchdown since Week 7. QB Josh Allen is nursing an elbow injury sustained in the final drive against the Jets on DE Bryce Huff's strip sack. When the Green & White play in Orchard Park, the Bills could have S Jordan Poyer (elbow), CB Tre'Davious White (knee) and LB Matt Milano (oblique) back in the lineup. They all did not play against the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 9.
Week 15 | vs. Lions (3-6, 3rd in NFC North)
The Lions' offense is the strength of the team. It ranks No. 6 overall, No. 11 in rushing, No. 9 in passing and scoring. They have a one-two punch at running back with Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift, who have combined for 857 yards and 11 TDs. Detroit's defense, however, is at the other end of the scale, ranking No. 32 in total yards per game, third-down conversion and points allowed.
Week 16 | vs. Jaguars (3-7, 3rd in AFC South)
Jacksonville has a revamped roster compared to the last time these teams met, including HC Doug Pedersen. The Jags spent big in free agency, e.g. WR Christian Kirk, LB Foye Oluokon, RG Brandon Scherff. This will be the second season in a row that the No. 1 and No. 2 picks of the 2021 class – Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson – will square off. Lawrence has completed 65.2% of his passes for 2,334 yards, 13 TDs and 6 INTs. This will be a homecoming for Jags DT Folorunso Fatukasi, who was drafted by the Jets in 2018 and is from Queens, and played four seasons with the team before signing with the Jags in the offseason.
Week 17 | at Seahawks (6-4, 1st in NFC West)
Seahawks QB Geno Smith, who was drafted by the Jets in 2013, has been one of the NFL's best stories this season, ranking No. 2 in the league with a 108 rating. His 2,474 passing yards are No. 5 and 17 TDs tied for fifth. This game will feature two of the league's top rookie corners in the Jets' Sauce Gardner and the Seahawks' Tariq Woolen, a third-round pick out of Texas-San Antonio in 2022. Gardner will also play against his former teammate at Cincinnati, Coby Bryant, and line up against one of the best WR duos in the NFL in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
Week 18 | at Dolphins (7-3, 1st in AFC East)
The Jets started their AFC East slate with the Dolphins (Week 5 win, 40-17) and will wrap up their season in Miami. The Fins have won four in a row behind QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Tyreek Hill. The Fins have not lost a game that Tagovailoa finishes. This game could have postseason implications for the two teams.