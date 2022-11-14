Opponent Look Ahead: What's In Store for the Jets in the Second Half of the Season?

Week 15 | vs. Lions (3-6, 3rd in NFC North)

The Lions' offense is the strength of the team. It ranks No. 6 overall, No. 11 in rushing, No. 9 in passing and scoring. They have a one-two punch at running back with Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift, who have combined for 857 yards and 11 TDs. Detroit's defense, however, is at the other end of the scale, ranking No. 32 in total yards per game, third-down conversion and points allowed.

Week 16 | vs. Jaguars (3-7, 3rd in AFC South)

Jacksonville has a revamped roster compared to the last time these teams met, including HC Doug Pedersen. The Jags spent big in free agency, e.g. WR Christian Kirk, LB Foye Oluokon, RG Brandon Scherff. This will be the second season in a row that the No. 1 and No. 2 picks of the 2021 class – Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson – will square off. Lawrence has completed 65.2% of his passes for 2,334 yards, 13 TDs and 6 INTs. This will be a homecoming for Jags DT Folorunso Fatukasi, who was drafted by the Jets in 2018 and is from Queens, and played four seasons with the team before signing with the Jags in the offseason.

Week 17 | at Seahawks (6-4, 1st in NFC West)

Seahawks QB Geno Smith, who was drafted by the Jets in 2013, has been one of the NFL's best stories this season, ranking No. 2 in the league with a 108 rating. His 2,474 passing yards are No. 5 and 17 TDs tied for fifth. This game will feature two of the league's top rookie corners in the Jets' Sauce Gardner and the Seahawks' Tariq Woolen, a third-round pick out of Texas-San Antonio in 2022. Gardner will also play against his former teammate at Cincinnati, Coby Bryant, and line up against one of the best WR duos in the NFL in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.