On the Jets' Defensive Line, Sheldon Rankins Believes 'the Sky's the Limit'

As a rookie, Rankins, another Louisville alumnus along with OT Mekhi Becton (more on that later), joined a Saints defense that ranked 31st in points allowed. An injury limited him his first season, but Rankins played in all 16 regular-season games in 2017 (2 sacks, 16 solo tackles, 5 TFLs and 9 QB hits) and 2018 (8 sacks, 25 solo tackles, 12TFLs and 15 QB hits). His production was off the past two seasons as he dealt with Achilles tendon and knee injuries.

Now in a new defensive scheme, which he said feels liberating, Rankins is ready to "let it go, be explosive."

"For me I'd say there's a difference in that I have to tell myself to let it go, this defense lets you be you," he said. "For the last five years we attacked in New Orleans and were playing gap. It was sound football, make sure you're in your gap building a wall. Here the idea is to get yards into the backfield. Every day I find myself getting more comfortable and looking better and better.

"I expect this front to be damn good. I've played with some dudes, but the dudes I'm playing with now and in this scheme the sky's the limit. Whoever we roll out there, we're coming. When that group gets tired the next group is coming. And then we expect to do it for 60 minutes week-in and week-out, and dominate games."

Rankins, a self-professed film junkie and student of the game, said that he's familiar with his new teammates from rolling the videotape over and over. And he's impressed and excited.

"At end of day guys with the guys we have they [the opposition] can't key on one guy," he said. "If you double-team Carl, I'd say thank you gladly, we'll take those one on ones. It's going to be fun, exciting playing in this defense. Now we just have to go out and capitalize."