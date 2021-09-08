On Eve of His NFL Debut, Zach Wilson's Jets Teammates Give a Ringing Endorsement

Perhaps it's a coincidence, but the pairing of Wilson and Davis, who signed with the Jets in free agency, as the captains on offense makes perfect sense: No. 1 QB and No. 1 WR. And while Wilson can be voluble and effusive, the soft-spoken Davis has been leading by example.

"I could gush about him for the next five minutes," Saleh said, referring to Davis. "From a coach's standpoint, when you draw up a player you couldn't have drawn it up better. The way he prepares, goes about his business, talks to his teammates ... and on top of all that, he's pretty damn good at what he does. He's everything we expected in a free-agent pickup. He's been awesome."

Davis and Wilson have been building a singular chemistry throughout the preseason, which is encouraging for the coaching staff, but by all means not the only receiving options available to the rookie QB. For his part, the veteran Davis has been impressed by his young co-captain.

"I wasn't very surprised, he's a young dude, but he's ready to lead the team," Davis said. "We wouldn't have voted for him if he wasn't ready and didn't show us something that shows he would be a good leader. He's been doing that all camp, extra work, doing a lot of things people don't see. I think he's ready for it.

"Just taking charge of the team, not only the offense, but the team. Coming in as quarterback you gotta be the guy and take charge of your huddle. He's taken huge strides taking ownership of the team, not just vocally, but leading by example."

It was pointed out to Wilson that he had not served as a captain in college at BYU, but he pointed out that the situations are quite different because he was coming off a sub-par sophomore season, was not the starter "and how do you vote him the captain? Here I've been able to be that guy."

There are myriad storylines ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener at Carolina, from the debuts of Saleh and Wilson to Wilson and former Jets QB Sam Darnold. Saleh and Wilson each tried to minimize the issue, though Saleh did disclose that before trading Darnold to the Panthers the Jets contemplated drafting Wilson and keeping both young QBs on the team.

Wilson said that he had encountered Darnold in Southern California before the trade and before the draft, calling him a "super cool guy." But the two have not spoken since.