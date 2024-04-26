Olu Fashanu Says the Jets Are a 'Fairytale Destination'

During the pre-draft process this spring, Fashanu did his best to remain open to being selected by all the teams he visited with. But after taking a top-30 visit with the Jets, the Green & White were his top choice.

"The feeling is indescribable," Fashanu said. "During this entire process, I wanted to keep it quiet about the team I wanted to go to the most but honestly it has always been the Jets from day one. After getting a chance to go to the combine and meet Coach Saleh and the entire staff and Mr. Douglas and (OL coach Keith) Carter, I knew this was the place I wanted to be. Thankfully, this is the place."

Jets general manager Joe Douglas did a lot of work during free agency to fortify the team's offensive line. In addition to signing an All-Pro LT in Smith, Douglas acquired LG John Simpson and veteran RT Morgan Moses to go along with established pieces in RG Alijah Vera-Tucker and C Joe Tippmann.

With the team's starting five linemen set, Fashanu is looking forward to competing and learning even it means not playing right away.

"I bring a lot of toughness and grit to the offensive line, but I think my best asset is my consistency on the field," Fashanu said. "I never take any plays off and am always giving it my all. I am great in pass protection and in run blocking. I am a great locker room guy as well. I am the type of player that is going to be the same guy all the time. I am going to come in and work my tail off and compete within the program because at the end of the day when you compete, you are not only making yourself better, but everyone else better."