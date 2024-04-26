 Skip to main content
Advertising

Olu Fashanu Says the Jets Are a 'Fairytale Destination'

Former Penn State O-Lineman Thrilled About Opportunity to Learn from All-Pro Tyron Smith

Apr 26, 2024 at 08:04 AM
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) celebrates a 31-0 win over Iowa during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Barry Reeger/Associated Press

New Jets tackle Olu Fashanu made a promise to his mom when he committed to Penn State in the summer of 2019 that his degree took precedence to football. Despite receiving first-round evaluations as a junior in 2023, Fashanu returned to school to make good on his promise.

The Jets selected Fashanu with the No. 11 overall pick Thursday night in the draft, and despite being done with a formal education, he is excited to go back to school once more to learn from future Hall of Fame left tackle Tyron Smith and the Jets' experienced group of linemen.

"It really feels like a perfect situation," Fashanu said. "I feel like I am in fairytale. Tyron was my first football inspiration. From the first days I started playing O-Line, he was the first guy I really started watching film on. And for me to get the opportunity to really learn from him and ask him tips questions and advice means the world to me."

Fashanu (6-6, 312) was a four-year player and two-starter for Penn State after redshirting as a freshman and spending his sophomore season as a backup. Over the last two seasons, Fashanu started 20 games and in 681 pass-blocking snaps allowed zero sacks and one QB hit.

During the pre-draft process this spring, Fashanu did his best to remain open to being selected by all the teams he visited with. But after taking a top-30 visit with the Jets, the Green & White were his top choice.

"The feeling is indescribable," Fashanu said. "During this entire process, I wanted to keep it quiet about the team I wanted to go to the most but honestly it has always been the Jets from day one. After getting a chance to go to the combine and meet Coach Saleh and the entire staff and Mr. Douglas and (OL coach Keith) Carter, I knew this was the place I wanted to be. Thankfully, this is the place."

Jets general manager Joe Douglas did a lot of work during free agency to fortify the team's offensive line. In addition to signing an All-Pro LT in Smith, Douglas acquired LG John Simpson and veteran RT Morgan Moses to go along with established pieces in RG Alijah Vera-Tucker and C Joe Tippmann.

With the team's starting five linemen set, Fashanu is looking forward to competing and learning even it means not playing right away.

"I bring a lot of toughness and grit to the offensive line, but I think my best asset is my consistency on the field," Fashanu said. "I never take any plays off and am always giving it my all. I am great in pass protection and in run blocking. I am a great locker room guy as well. I am the type of player that is going to be the same guy all the time. I am going to come in and work my tail off and compete within the program because at the end of the day when you compete, you are not only making yourself better, but everyone else better."

He added: "I was going to go really hard and try and learn from whatever team I got drafted by. But now, being on a the same team as Aaron Rodgers and feeling like we can really compete to win, I feel like I need to go even harder now."

Olu Fashanu's College Career in Photos

See the best images of the 11th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, OT Olu Fashanu.

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) looks for someone to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
1 / 15

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) looks for someone to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) blocks Michigan defensive end Braiden McGregor (17) as quarterback Drew Allar (15) gains yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
2 / 15

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) blocks Michigan defensive end Braiden McGregor (17) as quarterback Drew Allar (15) gains yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) blocks Indiana linebacker Lanell Carr Jr. (41) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
3 / 15

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) blocks Indiana linebacker Lanell Carr Jr. (41) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
4 / 15

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Associated Press
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) lines up against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
5 / 15

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) lines up against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) looks to block Delaware linebacker Mateo Vandamia (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
6 / 15

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) looks to block Delaware linebacker Mateo Vandamia (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) pass blocks against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
7 / 15

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) pass blocks against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) blocks Rutgers defensive lineman Zaire Angoy (55) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
8 / 15

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) blocks Rutgers defensive lineman Zaire Angoy (55) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) looks for someone to block against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
9 / 15

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) looks for someone to block against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) lines up against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
10 / 15

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) lines up against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
11 / 15

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) blocks Indiana defensive lineman Andre Carter (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
12 / 15

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) blocks Indiana defensive lineman Andre Carter (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) looks to block Indiana defensive lineman Andre Carter (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
13 / 15

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) looks to block Indiana defensive lineman Andre Carter (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) looks to block Iowa defensive lineman Yahya Black (94) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
14 / 15

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) looks to block Iowa defensive lineman Yahya Black (94) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) blocks against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
15 / 15

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) blocks against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

4 Positions the Jets Could Address on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Keon Coleman, Malachai Corley Could Be Options at WR; Green & White Could Look to Add Depth on Defense
news

Draft Grades | Jets Receive High Marks for Drafting Olu Fashanu

See the Draft Grades After the First Round of the 2024 NFL Draft
news

5 Things to Know About Jets 1st-Round Draft Choice Olu Fashanu

Young Tackle Values Community, Is Ready to Learn from 'Old Pros' Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses & Aaron Rodgers
news

Jets Add Options with 2024 Draft's First Trade

Following Trade with Minnesota, Green & White Own 3 Fourth-Round Selections 
news

Jets Trade Down One Slot to No. 11, Take Penn State T Olu Fashanu as Their 1st Pick of Draft

Green & White Flip Round 1 Picks with Vikings; Fashanu: 'The Jets Were the Obvious Place for Me'
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: Olu Fashanu Is a Proven Pass Protector

Penn State Product Allowed 1 Sack in 29 Games
news

2024 Jets Draft Picks

Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Draft Class
news

Jets Trade No. 10 Overall Pick to Vikings

Joe Douglas Now Has Pick No. 11
news

NFL Draft Notebook: Trade Winds Picking Up?

GM Joe Douglas: We're Ready to Roll
news

Jets Mock Draft 14.0 | A Final Look at Who the Experts Think the Jets Will Select at No. 10

Georgia TE Brock Bowers Selected the Most by Draft Gurus
news

Jets Will Stick to Their 'Play Sheet' on Draft Weekend

Phil Savage: We've Made a Lot of Our Decisions Before Draft Weekend
Advertising