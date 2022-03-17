OL Laken Tomlinson Signs with Jets

Entering free agency General Manager Joe Douglas talked about the Jets' offensive line being in a better place, but maintained it could be better. And at the start of the League Year, Douglas added a Pro Bowl OL in Laken Tomlinson, a free agent who spent the past four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jets coaching staff became well acquainted with Tomlinson in San Francisco from 2017-20 as OC Mike LaFleur and OL coach/run game coordinator John Benton held staff positions under Kyle Shanahan while Robert Saleh guided the defense. The durable Tomlinson has been a fixture on the 49ers' offensive line. After missing his first game with San Francisco, Tomlinson played the remaining 15 games in 2017, then all 16 regular-season contests in 2018, 2019 and 2020. He played in all 17 games this past season, when the NFL expanded the regular-season schedule with an additional game. Over the past five seasons, Tomlinson has played in 6,292 of 6,294 possible snaps.