Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb: Receiver Class Is Unbelievable 

The Jets have uncertainty at receiver with free agency and the draft on the horizon. Robby Anderson and Demaryius Thomas are set to become unrestricted free agents and Quincy Enunwa is attacking rehab after a suffering a serious neck injury in last year's season opener. No matter what happens in March, the Jets could find an inviting target early on draft weekend.

"You've probably heard every GM and coach talk about this wide receiver class; it's a good one," GM Joe Douglas said Tuesday. "Just watching them go across the stage, there's a lot of talented players and we see how much the pass game affects the National Football League. So we do feel good about this group."

Will two-to-three receivers come off the board before the Green & White go on the clock or could all of them still be there if they stay at No. 11 overall? And in a class that is loaded with both talent and depth, how closely will their group at the top be stacked?

Let's empty out the wide receiver notebook from the Combine…

Going to Get a Great Pick

Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb was a dominant big-play performer at Oklahoma. He led the Big 12 last season and ranked third in the country with 21.4 yards per reception. His 24 catches of at least 40 yards ranks first at OU and he will be in the argument to be the first receiver taken.

"I said it yesterday with Jerry (Jeudy), there are a lot of great receivers in this class," Lamb said. "To say that we're the headlines of this receiving group, it's a huge honor. I'm grateful for the opportunity and I thank God every morning. I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing."

The 6'2", 198-pound Lamb, whose 19.0 yards per catch was highest average among Sooners with at least 130 receptions, consistently makes things happen after the catch and makes people miss in space. And Lamb says you can't go wrong with a ton of wideouts in this special group.