Off The Field At This Sunday's Game vs. The Dolphins

Off the Field at Sunday's Game...

WEAR GREEN & WHITE:

Fans, be sure to wear your green and white and remember: Quiet when we're on offense and bring the noise on defense!!!

OUTSIDE THE STADIUM:

Visit the Budweiser Band Hall outside of Gate A for a performance by the local band Twelve 10. They will play from 1:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visit the 1050am ESPN Radio Tent, located by Lot 17, for the live broadcast of the Hennessy Countdown to Kickoff Jets pregame show. Hosts Don LaGreca and former Jets linebacker Greg Buttle will go on the air beginning at 1 p.m.

Stop by the Bud Light Alumni Tent outside of Gate C and meet a member of the Jets Alumni.

Visit Generation Jets Fest, an interactive football theme park, located in the white bubble between Gates A and D. The theme park will open its doors at 2:15 p.m. and remain open until 4:15 p.m. Test your skills with our interactive football challenges the whole family can enjoy. You can also pick up your favorite players' jerseys or have the Jets face-painters help you "Show Your Green."

Be on the lookout for the Bud Tailgaters driving around the lots with free giveaways.

Join the NY Jets and Delta Air Lines as we support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Delta will be leading the fundraising efforts on October 15th by accepting donations in the Pink Plane Mini Cooper located at Gate C, all three Oasis Tents, and the Bubble dome located between Gates A & D. Show your support for the goals of the BCRF: to raise awareness and fight for a cure for breast cancer.

Stop by Gate A where Premio Sausage will be handing out samples to all tailgaters.

It's going to be a nice day on Sunday, so cool off by picking up your free sample of Turkey Hill's Jets Sundae Blitz by Gate B & the ESPN Oasis tent.

Be sure to track down the Sprint Wireless Street Team, appearing pregame in the Meadowlands' parking lots, to get the latest team news, ringtones and graphics sent directly to your cell phone. And make sure to enter the NY Jets Wireless Ultimate Game Day Sweepstakes to win pregame field passes, game tickets and Toyota 50 Club credentials for the Jets' home game against the Buffalo Bills on December 10.

AS YOU ENTER THE GATES:

North Fork Bank Jets hat, and a Jets Playbook which includes team rosters, depth charts, a match-up and a player feature as you enter the stadium.

Have you always wanted to travel to a Jets away game? Pick-up your Delta Grillin Guide distributed at all gates for a chance to win. Included on the Grillin Guide is recipe for all your tailgating needs.

INSIDE THE STADIUM:

Visit the MBNA kiosks located throughout the stadium to signup for your Jets credit card and receive a free gift.

The team asks that everyone get into the stadium early for pregame festivities, beginning with player warm-ups one hour prior to kickoff. Pre-game festivities will include the National Anthem performed by Sony Urban/ Columbia Records Platinum Recording Artist Lyfe Jennings and the introduction of the 2006 NEW YORK JETS!!!!!

At halftime, stay in your seats for a special performance by the Rutgers University Marching Band.

For your in-stadium Jets gear, visit the team's two team stores behind sections 111 behind section 311.

