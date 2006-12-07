Off The Field At This Sunday's Game vs. The Bills

Young Fans at the Stadium





Here's what's going on that this Sunday's game...

WEAR GREEN & WHITE:

Fans, be sure to wear your green and white and remember: Quiet when we're on offense and bring the noise on defense!!

OUTSIDE THE STADIUM:

Visit the Budweiser Band Hall outside of Gate A for a performance by the local band Bitter X. They will play from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visit the 1050am ESPN Radio Tent, located by Lot 17, for the live broadcast of the Hennessy Countdown to Kickoff Jets pregame show. Hosts Don LaGreca and former Jets linebacker Greg Buttle will go on the air beginning at 11 a.m.

Stop by the Bud Light Alumni Tent outside of Gate C and meet a member of the Jets Alumni.

Visit Generation Jets Fest, an interactive football theme park, located in the white bubble between Gates A and D. The theme park will open its doors at 2:15 p.m. and remain open until 4:15 p.m. Test your skills with our interactive football challenges the whole family can enjoy. You can also pick up your favorite players' jerseys or have the Jets face-painters help you "Show Your Green."

Be on the lookout for the Bud Tailgaters driving around the lots with free giveaways.

Stop by Gate B where Premio Sausage will be handing out samples to all tailgaters.

Stop by the Navan Tailgate set-up outside of a Gate D and learn to make a Navan Yellow Cab Martini for your tailgate parties.

Visit the Delta Air Lines exhibit outside gate C where we have recreated the inside of a Delta fuselage into a ski lodge motif. Enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and coffee, watch the pre-game activities on our plasma screen and participate in our trivia game to win premium items.

AS YOU ENTER THE GATES:

Have you always wanted to travel to a Jets away game? Pick-up your Delta Grillin Guide distributed at all gates for a chance to win. Included on the Grillin Guide is recipe for all your tailgating needs.

INSIDE THE STADIUM:

Visit the MBNA kiosks located throughout the stadium to signup for your Jets credit card and receive a free gift.

On Plaza level gate A & C and Upper level gates B & D in the Stadium, stop by the Star Ledger tables where you can easily sign up for a paper subscription and also receive a MasterCard gift card or New York Jets Sweatshirt. ALL FOR FREE!

The team has asked for everyone to get into the stadium early for pregame festivities, beginning with player warm-ups one hour prior to kickoff. Pre-game festivities will include a Punt, Pass, and Kick Exhibition, the National Anthem performed by WWE Ring Announcer, Lilian Garcia and the introduction of the 2006 NEW YORK JETS!!

At halftime, stay in your seats for a special Pee Wee Football Halftime Show.

For your in-stadium Jets gear, visit the team's two team stores behind sections 111 behind section 311.

ON YOUR WAY OUT:

After the game pick up a limited edition New York Jets Travel Cup courtesy of Dunkin Donuts. Dunkin Donuts is a proud sponsor of the New York Jets