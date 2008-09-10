Off the Field at the Patriots Game





Sunday's Jets vs. Patriots game is brought to you by Toyota.

Fans, be sure to wear your green and white and bring the noise on defense!!!

Important Changes for Fans Coming to the Game

For those who in the past have come to the Meadowlands from the Port Authority Bus Terminal, be advised that there is no more Port Authority No. 351 bus service to Jets games. However, fans can still get to the stadium on mass transit. NJ Transit has replaced the bus with a new rail/bus shuttle service from Penn Station New York to the Sports Complex via Secaucus Junction Rail Station.

The second announcement involves a change to the Meadowlands bag policy. Clear Aramark bags containing just-purchased merchandise are permitted in the stadium. However, new for this season, the stadium will no longer hold patrons' bags that are not permitted in the stadium.

OUTSIDE THE STADIUM

Lot 18: FREE CONCERT BY LIFEHOUSE beginning at 2 p.m.!

Lot 18: Check out the Geico truck to pick up great giveaways and get a rate quote all in the same place.

Lot 18: Need ideas for your next tailgate? Stop by to sample Premio sausage products.

Lot 18: Head to the Samsung/Circuit City Mobile Truck to check out the best new products.

Lot 18: Sirius Radio

Lots 5/6, 12/16, 15/16, Gate A: Novartis will be conducting blood pressure screenings at these four locations in the parking lots beginning at 11 a.m.

Lot 12/16: Stop by the Jets Shop Tent to pick up your favorite players' jerseys and all the latest Jets gear.

Lot 15/16: Slomin's will be handing out giveaways and giving fans information on alarm systems.

Gate D: Stop by the 1050 AM Radio tent outside Gate D from 2–4 p.m. and check out the live broadcast of the Hennessy Countdown to Kickoff pregame show. The New York Jets Flight Crew will appear from 2–2:30 p.m.

On Display: Check out the latest Toyota vehicles on display at each gate.

Bubbledome: Visit Generation Jets Fest, an interactive football theme park, located in the white bubbledome between Gates A and D. The theme park will be open from 2:15–4:15 p.m. Test your skills with our interactive football challenges that the whole family can enjoy. Pick up your favorite players' jerseys at the Jets Shop merchandise area or have the Jets face-painters help you "Show Your Green." Also, Atlantic Health will be conducting health care screenings, Bank of America will be taking Jets Extra Point credit card applications, and DirecTV will be handing out information about its services.

GATE D: Be a part of history! Join us for a special tribute when the National September 11 Memorial & Museum visits the Meadowlands. Fans are invited to be a part of building the nation's September 11 Memorial and have a special opportunity to sign steel beams that will be used in its construction. Last fall, steel beams made their way around the country gathering thousands of signatures of people from 25 states. To commemorate the seventh anniversary of 9/11, the steel beams are back in the tristate area. Show your support for the National 9/11 Memorial and be a part of helping to make sure that we "never forget" the lives lost. The beams will be located at outside Gate D from 2 p.m. through the first quarter of the game.

INSIDE THE STADIUM

Stop by the Plaza and Upper Level at Gates A & D in the stadium to sign up for a Star-Ledger newspaper subscription and receive a free gift.

Also, visit the Bank of America kiosks located throughout the stadium to sign up for your Jets Extra Points credit card and receive a free gift.

Pregame: The team asks that all fans get into the stadium early for pregame festivities, beginning with player warmups one hour prior to kickoff. Pregame festivities will include game host Jenn Sterger; the National Anthem performed the lead singer of Lifehouse, Jason Wade; our nation's colors presented by the Madison Police Department Honor Guard; the New York Jets Flight Crew; fireworks, a flyover and the introduction of the 2008 NEW YORK JETS!!

This game will be the debut of the 22-member Jets Flight Crew in their new uniforms designed by Marc Ecko.

Halftime: Stay in your seats for a halftime concert by Lifehouse.