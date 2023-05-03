OC Nathaniel Hackett Says QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Jets Better 'Just by Walking In' the Building

Nathaniel Hackett's coaching pedigree stretches back to his father, Paul, who was the Jets' OC early this century. He has helped different quarterbacks (Kyle Orton and Blake Bortles, for example) to success. In his three seasons as the OC in Green Bay, he and Aaron Rodgers forged an incredibly impressive professional relationship.

But what is really rare when it comes to Hackett is the major he earned at the University of California-Davis: Neurobiology, which is the study of the nervous system and how the brain works.

"At the time, I wanted to be a doctor," Hackett told Eric Allen on this week's edition of "The Official Jets Podcast." " If I could have done surgery on the 50-yard line with 50,000 people watching, I would want to do that. Now I'm a coach. It was one of the harder majors at Davis. I loved it. It was a great experience. It would have been fun being a doctor."

Hackett, 43, joined the Jets this offseason to do a little nip-and-tuck on the Green & White's offense. As HC Robert Saleh said, Hackett could have been chilling on a beach somewhere, biding his time and collecting a hefty paycheck after he was dismissed as the coach of Denver Broncos last December. Instead, he took a call from Saleh, a guy Hackett has known since they were assistants with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015-16.

"He called and I thought we were just going to talk about life, love and the pursuit of happiness," Hackett, the QB coach in Jacksonville, said of Saleh, the linebackers coach there. "Then all of a sudden, it turned serious and it was about becoming part of his staff. He was great about the whole process. Obviously, it was an emotional year. Just working with him, he's a friend. I have so much respect for him. It just seemed like it was the right thing to do.