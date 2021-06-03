OC Mike LaFleur Believes in Jets' RB Room

"There's definitely an element of being able to put your foot in the ground and go north and south," he said. "You don't even need to be the most loose guy in the hips and be able to dance around and all that. You got to be able to just press it, put your foot in the ground, and go. I think that definitely stands out when you're watching, whether it be pro free agents, the guys you have or the draft. But like I said, and I truly mean it, there's so many shapes and sizes that these guys can get it done with. We've been fortunate enough and I've been fortunate enough to be around a lot of good backs within this system that we feel like we've gotten the most out of."