NYJvsNE Predictions





The last two contests between the clubs were decided by a total of three points. Here's what pundits believe the final result will be:

ESPN

New York Jets: This is a classic matchup -- the No. 1 scoring offense vs. the No. 1 scoring defense. The Jets can neutralize one, maybe two of the Patriots' big three (Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Dion Lewis), but not all three. Patriots 27, Jets 24. -- Rich Cimini

New England Patriots: The Jets' defense is the best the Patriots have faced this season, so points could be hard to come by. The key will be playing clean, as the Jets have forced 15 turnovers this season (third highest in the NFL), while the Patriots' three turnovers are tied for a league-low. Something has to give. Patriots 23, Jets 17. -- Mike Reiss

Si.com

Don Banks

Patriots 24, Jets 20

I'd give the Jets a much better shot to pull the upset and take over first place in the AFC East if they were drawing the Patriots at MetLife Stadium, rather than Gillette Stadium. But I think it'll be a four-quarter game, because it almost always is when New York and New England play.

Sporting News

Tyler Davis

Patriots 30, Jets 24

It would seem to be a problem for the Patriots to have the Jets entering this game as the top-ranked defense in the NFL, and to have the Patriots running out of offensive linemen. Yet injuries on the line didn't bother the Patriots against the Colts. The chess match between those units will be fascinating. On the other side, the Jets have a chance to go ground-and-pound on the Patriots. Calling this the upset of the week is so tempting, but … these Jets aren't quite ready to pull this off.

CBS Sports

John Breech

Patriots 24, Jets 17

In 2002, the Jets beat Brady and the Patriots 30-17. Since then, they're 1-11 at Gillette Stadium during the regular season. If there's a good year to start beating up on Brady again though, it's definitely this year.

Bleacher Report

Expert Consensus Picks: 1 of 8 Favor the Jets

It's time to find out just how good the 2015 New York Jets really are. Through five games, the Jets have ridden a strong ground game and stout defense to a 4-1 record. Win Sunday, and Gang Green will be all alone in first place in the division for the first time since 1987.

Pete Prisco, Senior NFL Columnist

Patriots 27, Jets 17

This is the game of the week. Who can't wait to see the Patriots offense against the Jets defense? That will be a treat. The matchup that will decide the game, though, is the Patriots defense against the Jets offense. I think New England wins that battle, and the game.