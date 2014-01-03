@NYJets Instagram Photos of the Week

Jan 03, 2014 at 07:00 AM
  1. Scene from Inside the Jets Locker Room

On the team's final day in the locker room, Sheldon Richardson took the opportunity to get a few items signed by teammates.

  1. Rex Signs for Jets Nation

Jets Nation greeted the team with cheers after the Green and White's win in Miami. Before heading home, Coach Ryan thanked fans for their support and signed autographs.

  1. The Passion of Ed Reed

Against Miami, the veteran leader celebrated his third interception as a Jet. Reed now has 64 career INTs, the most among active players.

View this post on Instagram

Never lose the passion

A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets) on

  1. Pass DEEnied

Dee Milliner picked off Ryan Tannenhill twice for his first career multiple-interception game. His performance in Miami helped Dee earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for December.

  1. Geno's Ground Game

Geno Smith rushed 10 times for 44-yards and one touchdown against Miami. The TD was Smith's 6th on the ground in 2013.

View this post on Instagram

Leaving it all on the field. #NYJvsMIA

A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets) on

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Rewards Possible in Patriots Rematch at Gillette Stadium

Green & White Need to Be Mistake-Free to End Downtrend vs. New England, Remain in AFC East 1st-Place Hunt

news

5 Players to Watch When the Jets Go on the Road for Their Quick Patriots Rematch

Zach Wilson Seeks to Protect the Ball, Pay Back Pats; Mac Jones Will Be Targeted by Green & White Edge Rushers

news

How Can the Jets Earn Redemption Against the Patriots?

Green & White Lost to New England 22-17 in Week 8

news

Jets' Zach Wilson on Facing Patriots Again: 'I'm Super Excited for This Game'

Second-Year QB Is Looking to Build on His 5-1 Record; a Win Means First Place in AFC East

news

C.J. Mosley Appreciates Belichick Praise but 'You Understand the Nature of the Business'

Jets MLB's Approach to His Job: 'You Always Try to Anticipate,' Then Right or Wrong, 'Play Fast & Get to the Ball'

news

Jets Elevate DL Tanzel Smart, OL Conor McDermott

Both Players Will Revert Back to Practice Squad Following Sunday's Game at New England

news

Inside the Numbers | Jets DBs Display Not Only Talent but Stability

Green & White S Legend Erik Coleman 'Very Impressed' with Secondary's Play Individually and as a Unit

news

Jets Notebook | WR Corey Davis Out vs. Patriots

John Franklin-Myers Has No Regrets from First Matchup; Field Position Battle in Focus

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 at Patriots - Friday

WR Corey Davis (Knee) & DL Sheldon Rankins (Elbow) Ruled Out for Sunday's Game

news

Jets Sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Myles Cunningham from P-squad

news

Connor McGovern Knows Jets 'Haven't Lost Sight of What's Ahead'

Veteran Center Has Opportunity to Be First In Division For First Time in Career

news

Rookie DLs Jermaine Johnson II and Micheal Clemons Give Jets an 'Edge'

The Two First-Year Players Are 'Making the Most' of Their Opportunities

Advertising