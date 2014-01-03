@NYJets Instagram Photos of the Week

- Scene from Inside the Jets Locker Room
On the team's final day in the locker room, Sheldon Richardson took the opportunity to get a few items signed by teammates.
- Rex Signs for Jets Nation
Jets Nation greeted the team with cheers after the Green and White's win in Miami. Before heading home, Coach Ryan thanked fans for their support and signed autographs.
- The Passion of Ed Reed
Against Miami, the veteran leader celebrated his third interception as a Jet. Reed now has 64 career INTs, the most among active players.
- Pass DEEnied
Dee Milliner picked off Ryan Tannenhill twice for his first career multiple-interception game. His performance in Miami helped Dee earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for December.
- Geno's Ground Game
Geno Smith rushed 10 times for 44-yards and one touchdown against Miami. The TD was Smith's 6th on the ground in 2013.