@NYJets Instagram Photos of the Week

- Jeremy Kerley Returns to Action
The Jets WR hasn't played since week 9, but he's expected to take the field this Sunday against Oakland.
- 'Tis the Season
Jets players decorate the locker room for the holidays. Can you guess which player brought this décor?
- Mo Action
DL Muhammad Wilkerson celebrating one of his 10 sacks this season.
- Making Snacks with Snacks
Damon "Snacks" Harrison and Willie Colon Prep Their Favorite Dishes with Fans at Jets-ICE Class
- One Team. One Fight
A look inside the team huddle