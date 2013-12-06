@NYJets Instagram Photos of the Week

Dec 06, 2013 at 05:05 AM
  1. Jeremy Kerley Returns to Action
    The Jets WR hasn't played since week 9, but he's expected to take the field this Sunday against Oakland.
  1. 'Tis the Season
    Jets players decorate the locker room for the holidays. Can you guess which player brought this décor?
  1. Mo Action
    DL Muhammad Wilkerson celebrating one of his 10 sacks this season.
  1. Making Snacks with Snacks
    Damon "Snacks" Harrison and Willie Colon Prep Their Favorite Dishes with Fans at Jets-ICE Class
  1. One Team. One Fight
    A look inside the team huddle
